DAR meeting
The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 at the North Port Public Library. It is looking for people who have Revolutionary War patriots in their family tree — and note the service is not limited to fighting with the militia. It is being sponsored by the Hickory Bluff Chamber of DAR and the Myakka Chapter of NSDAR Sarasota. For more information, call 941-456-2199.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Riders have a steak dinner set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 with a presale ending Jan. 30. Tickets cost $12 and the dinner includes cooked-to-order T-bone steak, baked potato, dessert and salad. AMVETS is located at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Book sale
The Friends of the North Port Library sponsors a book sale in February. More than 2,000 books and other types of media will be for sale. The preview starts for members only from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. It will be open for the public from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 and Friday, Feb. 15 along with 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Membership applications are available at the library bookstore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.