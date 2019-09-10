Archaeological Society
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring meets at 7 p.m. today at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Blvd., North Port. Anthropologist Gene Dole speaks about his involvement in the 1972-73 International Afar Research Expeditions, which included the excavation and examination of the now famous Lucy remains. For more information, visit www.wmslss.org. Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society meetings are free and take place from September through May, on the second Tuesday.
AMVETS Lobster Mania
AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 312 hosts a Lobster Mania fundraiser from 5-7 p.m., Saturday. It features a 1.5 pound Maine lobster, six shrimp, potatoes, salad and dessert for $25 or chicken cordon blue, green beans, potatoes, salad and dessert for $8. Sales need to be made by today. Proceeds will assist pulmonary hypertension funding.
Casino trip
The Holy Name Society of San Pedro Catholic Church hosts a one-day trip to Immokalee Casino leaving at 8 a.m. Monday from the church. The cost is $25 per person. For more information or to make reservations, call 941-416-5559.
‘Life After Downton’
The Life AFTER Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. “Are you missing Downton Abby? Can’t wait to see the movie? Love all things English?” That’s what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it’s a “friendly group that get’s together ...to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes , discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips.” It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” The next meeting is Sept. 20 in the Juliano Room. For more information, call 941-861-5000.
AMVETS dinner
The Sons of AMVETS Post 312 is hosting a prime rib dinner. It takes place from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the post, located at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. The dinner, at a cost of $14, includes prime rib, salad, baked potato and dessert. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 18. Entertainment runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Allamanda Garden Club
Allamanda Garden Club meets at 1 p.m., Sept. 27 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The guest Laurel Schiller, owner of Florida Native Plants in Sarasota, and co-author of the book “Natural Florida Landscaping.” The club meets the fourth Friday of most months September through May. It is a non-profit and has fundraisers for community projects, scholarships for students and school garden grants. For more information, call Emily at 941-423-0743 or Lisa at 207-404-3494 or find it on Facebook Allamanda Garden Club of North Port Inc. or allamandagardenclub.com.
Back Pack Angels
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as Back Pack Angels hosts its September and October meetings at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane. The meetings take place at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of most months. The October meeting is Oct. 1. BPA is a nonprofit group that delivers hygiene products to schools and social services in North Port. It is always seeking volunteers. Learn more at www.backpackangels.org.
Wine & Cheese party
AMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts an Early Bird Wine & Cheese Party from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 5. “This is to promote members of saving $5 on annual dues. If members pay their dues from Oct. 1.- 23., they will benefit in the savings. Dues expire for the year 2019 on Dec. 31. If they do not pay by the 31st deadline, they will have to re-apply again for membership.” The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd. Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
