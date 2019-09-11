Allamanda
Garden ClubAllamanda Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The guest Sept. 27 is Laurel Schiller, owner of Florida Native Plants in Sarasota, and co-author of the book “Natural Florida Landscaping.” The club meets the fourth Friday of most months September through May. It is a non-profit and has fundraisers for community projects, scholarships for students and school garden grants. For more information, call Emily at 941-423-0743 or Lisa at 207-404-3494 or find it on Facebook Allamanda Garden Club of North Port Inc. or www.allamandagardenclub.com.
Wine & Cheese partyAMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts an Early Bird Wine & Cheese Party from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 5. “This is to promote members of saving $5 on annual dues. If members pay their dues from Oct. 1- 23, they will benefit in the savings. Dues expire for the year 2019 on Dec. 31. If they do not pay by the 31st deadline, they will have to re-apply again for membership.” The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd. Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Buckaroo Bike Rodeo set
Children up to age 12 can take part in Buckaroo Bike Rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave. North Port.The event is presented by People for Trees and the North Port Kiwanis Club. “As part of their 10th Anniversary Tour de North Port celebration, riders can test their bike riding skills at various stations such as ‘ZigZag,’ ‘Stop on a Dime,’ and ‘Figure 8’ earning points that can be redeemed for prizes.” Those with top scores can enter raffles for a free bike 5-7, 809 and 10-12 age groups. The day also includes a bicycle safety check and helmet fittings/giveaways, the group said, from the Friends of the Legacy Trail Children participating must have a helmet, bike and a guardian or parent present. For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.
‘Life After Downton’
The Life AFTER Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. “Are you missing Downton Abby? Can’t wait to see the movie? Love all things English?” That’s what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it’s a “friendly group that get’s together ... to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips.” It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” The next meeting is Sept. 20 in the Juliano Room. For more information, call 941-861-5000.
Casino tripThe Holy Name Society of San Pedro Catholic Church hosts a one-day trip to Immokalee Casino leaving at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 from the church. The cost is $25 per person. For more information or to make reservations, call 941-416-5559.
