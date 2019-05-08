AMVETS dinner
The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 312 hosts its baby back rib dinner set for May 11. The menu includes baby back ribs, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert for a cost of either $14 for a full rack or $10 for a half-rack. Reservations must be made by today. The food is served from 5-7 p.m. with music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Funds raised will go to the Ladies Auxiliary 312 Scholarship Fund. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
safeTALK
The next safeTALK is 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, May 14 at North Port Social Services, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port. safeTALK addresses how to identify people who have depression or other mental health issues. For more information, call Amy Vogel at 317-250-7316 or email amy.vogel98@gmail.com.
Post dance
VFW Post 8203 is hosting a Honor Guard Dance starting at 5 p.m. May 11 at the post, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port. The cost is $5 with music from Mike and Joe along with a raffle and other prizes.
