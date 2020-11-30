NORTH PORT — The city of North Port announced Monday the annual Poinsettia Parade is canceled.
The parade was set for Saturday, and included in-person and virtual viewing.
"City staff have made every effort, despite these challenging times, to adapt this event and safely provide the community with a parade that would offer both virtual and limited in-person viewing options," the city said in a statement sent out Monday afternoon. "Unfortunately, many past participants were understandably uncomfortable being a part of a parade this year due to COVID-19."
Only 10 external floats had signed up for the parade as of Monday. In a normal year, about 60 units would be in it. "(G)iven the magnitude of city resources required to support this event, the city has determined it would be prudent and cost-effective to cancel."
The city has planned a safety-distanced Tree Lighting ceremony tonight (Tuesday) at the City Center Front Green. Seating opens at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. It can also be seen via livestreaming on the North Port Parks and Rec Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
The city has also planned a Swim with Santa event from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 19 at the North Port Aquatic Center Pre-Registration is recommended, as space is limited. Attendees can register at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim.
For questions, please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
