Movies on the Green in North Port returned last week with a showing of “Incredibles 2.”
The event takes place about once a month for three straight months at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
The free evenings last a few hours with the seating area opening up about one hour before the family friendly films are shown.
The next one will help celebrate the 60th anniversary of the city of North Port. The movie “The Shaggy Dog” is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
Attendees are asked to bring their own seating, to include blankets or chairs — but no tents are allowed. Vendors are on hand with snacks along with a variety of games and activities for children.
More photos from the “Incredibles 2” event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
