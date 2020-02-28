The city of North Port took some time out to recognize the hard-working employees who keep the city of running during its annual Employee Appreciation Luncheon.
The 2020 Employee of the Year award went to Joe Fussell, Commander for the North Port Police Department.
Here are other winners who were recognized:
Customer Service Award: Brittany Rainey, Social Services
Leadership Award: Kevin Raducci, Neighborhood Development Standards
Innovation Award: Cheryl Dwyer, Finance
Firefighter of the Year: Mike Tackman
Fire Officer of the Year: Kyle Dent
Fire Staff Employee of the Year: Brian Cooke
Solid Waste Driver of the Year: Mario Venditti
Mechanic of the Year: Brad Orlando
Fleet Employee of the Year: Cyndi Hashem
Civilian of the Year: Rick Fitzgerald, NPPD
Officer of the Year: Aaron Nick
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.