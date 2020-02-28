The city of North Port took some time out to recognize the hard-working employees who keep the city of running during its annual Employee Appreciation Luncheon.

The 2020 Employee of the Year award went to Joe Fussell, Commander for the North Port Police Department.

Here are other winners who were recognized:

Customer Service Award: Brittany Rainey, Social Services

Leadership Award: Kevin Raducci, Neighborhood Development Standards

Innovation Award: Cheryl Dwyer, Finance

Firefighter of the Year: Mike Tackman

Fire Officer of the Year: Kyle Dent

Fire Staff Employee of the Year: Brian Cooke

Solid Waste Driver of the Year: Mario Venditti

Mechanic of the Year: Brad Orlando

Fleet Employee of the Year: Cyndi Hashem

Civilian of the Year: Rick Fitzgerald, NPPD

Officer of the Year: Aaron Nick

