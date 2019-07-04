By Scott Lawson and Alexandra Herrera
Staff Writers
NORTH PORT — Independence Day was celebrated on a new field in North Port on Thursday.
This year, residents from the city and throughout the area attended the North Port Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park.
It was not only a celebration of the Fourth of July, but the city’s 60th birthday.
With plenty of games and activities for family, there also was live music and food at the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
Jackie Tower came from Port Charlotte to attend with her family. The family hadn’t participated in Freedom Festival in a few years.
“It’s nice,” Tower said. “I like that they moved it here.”
For others this was a great chance to check out the stadium. Victoria Auvin and Mindy Boyd, both of North Port, loved visiting the park.
“This is great,” Auvin said.
Auvin liked the space and said she was excited to really check out the park, after having not been able to attend the last spring training game in March.
Boyd added she postponed her flight to California to enjoy the activities at the park.
Both women had been to Freedom Festival in years past and were excited to see how much it had grown.
“We just thought it was perfect to come out,” Auvin said.
North Port Commissioner Jill Luke said she was thrilled with the evening.
“This is what the park means, it’s not (just) baseball, it’s community,” Luke said.
She said it demonstrated the city’s partnership with the Braves and is a testament to the city’s continuing expansion.
“It’s only the beginning of the growth,” Luke said.
FIRECRACKER 5K
More than 550 runners took part in the Firecracker 5K to start Independence Day in North Port.
The event, held at North Port High School, has been a city tradition for 13 years.
This year’s overall winner was Tyler Fisher with a time of 15:57.
“The experience and the positivism this morning was immense,” said Joel Dlugosinski, of Team Doogie, which helped organize and run the race this year. “It was a great turnout.”
Funds raised help North Port High School and its cross country teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.