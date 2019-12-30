The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Business of the Year and Frosty awards at the annual awards luncheon at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
Twenty-eight businesses and organizations competed in the 2019 Business of the Year contest. The following are the winners:
• Rookie of the Year, Clara’s Clubhouse.
• Home-Based Business of the Year, Rothco Signs & Design
• Nonprofit Organization of the Year, The Salvation Army of Sarasota County
• Small Business of the Year, Evolve Chiropractic
• Medium Business of the Year, Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm
• Large Business of the Year, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty
• BIG Business of the Year, Worksite
Frosty awards
Seven businesses and organizations competed in the 2019 Frosty Awards contest. The following are the winners. The Rock Box Music School & Stage won both the People's Choice and the Judge's award.
