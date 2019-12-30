The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Business of the Year and Frosty awards at the annual awards luncheon at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.

Twenty-eight businesses and organizations competed in the 2019 Business of the Year contest. The following are the winners:

• Rookie of the Year, Clara’s Clubhouse.

• Home-Based Business of the Year, Rothco Signs & Design

• Nonprofit Organization of the Year, The Salvation Army of Sarasota County

• Small Business of the Year, Evolve Chiropractic

• Medium Business of the Year, Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm

• Large Business of the Year, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty

• BIG Business of the Year, Worksite

Frosty awards

Seven businesses and organizations competed in the 2019 Frosty Awards contest. The following are the winners. The Rock Box Music School & Stage won both the People's Choice and the Judge's award. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments