Members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the end of a tough chamber year and installed brand new board members for 2020-21 at their 34th annual Board of Directors Installation Banquet on Saturday.
The event, "Evening in Paradise," was held at the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina.
Part of the evening was spent celebrating the accomplishments of 2019-20 president Matt Dill, who helped guide the chamber through a year of unprecedented challenges with the coronavirus pandemic closing businesses across the community. But the proceedings were almost entirely upbeat, as chambers leaders and members look forward to coming back even stronger in 2021.
Dill and chamber executive director Bill Gunnin thanked the 2019-20 board members and the chamber staff, including office administrator Denise Berg and Emily Shaw for their dedication. They also gave special recognition to outgoing board members Bill Werdell, Gale West and Jamie Lovern.
Board members for 2020-21 include new president Dave Roth, immediate past president Matt Dill, incoming president Kelly Louke, treasurer Jackie Normand, secretary Sharon Matthews and members Frank Gailer, Tony Gustitus, Carol Holden, Mike Juaire, Valerie LaBoy, Ed Rinkewich, Amy Schuldt, Debbie Snowden, Ray Witkowski and Linda Zick. Also serving as ex-officio board members are Marc Miles and Christine Robinson.
To learn more about the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, log onto www.northportareachamber.com.
