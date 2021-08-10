NORTH PORT — The lure of taking North Port to another level was enough to persuade four of the city commissioners to select one of two finalists over the other.
By a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Debbie McDowell dissenting, the commissioners voted to extend an offer to Jerome Fletcher II to become the city’s next manager, selecting him over Matt LeCerf, the town manager of Johnstown, Colorado.
Fletcher is the assistant chief administrative officer of Montgomery County, Maryland. If he accepts the offer, it would be his first position as a city manager.
“I can trust him to heal the environment of the city,” Mayor Jill Luke said in summing up her impressions of the two finalists.
She said that it was hard to find negatives about Fletcher and how people, “raved about his excellence. He can provide the structure in the city which we definitely need.”
Commissioner Barbara Langdon, who at one point said she felt like a car that needed an alignment, said, “I don’t see anything with Matt (LeCerf) that we don’t already have with our assistant city manager. Jerome would add to what we already have.”
McDowell made it clear early in the discussion that her preference lay with LeCerf.
Saying both candidates had impressive resumes, McDowell said of LeCerf that he had “hit it out of the park,” in his responses to her questions. She felt that Fletcher had given her “canned responses” that didn’t really apply to North Port.
Prior to making the selection around 4 p.m., commissioners listened to each candidate for 90 minutes with Fletcher going first in the morning, and LeCerf after the lunch hour.
Each man started with a 10-minute presentation on the opportunities and challenges facing the city followed by an almost 80-minute question and answer period.
Following the vote, commissioners discussed the next steps and agreed that City Attorney Amber Slayton and Doug Thomas of Strategic Government Resources, the city’s consultant in the selection process, would negotiate the contract with Fletcher.
Commissioners indicated that wanted to offer a four-year contract starting Oct. 1 with a salary of $185,000 with the possibility of a $5,000 increase after a six-month review.
McDowell dissented on the salary given Fletcher’s inexperience as a city manager.
Slayton and Thomas will begin contract negotiations with Fletcher, who is a candidate for other vacancies, soon.
