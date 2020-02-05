The North Port Chorale preparing to present "Happily Ever After," a night full of all-time favorite songs of love and romance set for 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 640 W. Price Blvd. Soloists include, from left, Barbara Johnson, Ann Larrivee, Mark Gentile, Karen Cassidy, Michelle Wilkins, Ed Silva and Diane Barro. Harry Stephens will also solo. For ticket information, visit the box office or www.nppaa.net, or call 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.