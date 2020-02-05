The North Port Chorale preparing to present "Happily Ever After," a night full of all-time favorite songs of love and romance set for 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 640 W. Price Blvd. Soloists include, from left, Barbara Johnson, Ann Larrivee, Mark Gentile, Karen Cassidy, Michelle Wilkins, Ed Silva and Diane Barro. Harry Stephens will also solo. For ticket information, visit the box office or www.nppaa.net, or call 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722.