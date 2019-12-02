Each Monday night the members of the North Port Chorale get together at the North Port High School band room to rehearse the Holiday concert, "The Most Wonderful Time," a night of Holiday favorites from Classical to Broadway.

Well, they're all set to go, as the show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Performing Arts Center at the high school, 6400 Price Blvd. Visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, or call 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722.

Please note: The North Port Chorale performances are usually Saturdays, but due the city's Poinsettia Parade and Tree Lighting Festival, this concert would take place on a Friday.

