The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 Biscayne Drive, holds its All German Worship Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. The church follows CDC Guidelines and wearing of masks is required.
If you have any questions, call the church office at 941-426-5580.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.