NORTH PORT — The city is about to replace an aging “weeping” water pipeline with a new line.
The North Port City Commission voted Tuesday to approve a $347,013 construction contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates of Sarasota.
The 12-inch waterline will run along San Mateo Boulevard from Price Boulevard to Hillsborough Boulevard, a total of 16,000-linear feet.
The line replaces a 1970s line that varies in diameter and is inefficient, officials said.
A separate agreement will improve a lift station in the area.
In other action, the commission had a spirited discussion with Charles Hines, the chairman of the Sarasota County Commission.
The issue involved mosquito spraying in the North Port area.
North Port Commissioner Peter Emrich read a statement that said the current method of spraying the area was inefficient.
Hines said he would look into the matter.
Other issues brought to the head of the county commission were poor SCAT bus service along with protecting the concept of “home rule.”
Hines, meanwhile told the City Commission that two issues were “headed this way.”
They are homelessness and housing for those who could not afford a “basic starter home.”
“Groups are addressing these issues in the northern part of the county” he said. “You should prepare for them here.”
