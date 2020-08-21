SARASOTA — A vote recount is underway at the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office for the razor close District 2 race for North Port city commission.
Two commission candidates are anxiously waiting the final count.
Former commissioner Jacqueline Moore came in first place in the three-person, nonpartisan race, with 5,138 votes. That's not in dispute, since it was 1,100 votes more than the other two candidates.
But the count between the second- and third-place contenders — Cheryl Cook and Barbara Langdon — was much closer.
Second place in this race is important, because the top two vote-getters will come back for a runoff in the Nov. 3 general election. That race will decides who gets the nonpartisan seat on the North Port City Commission.
Initial results with 100% of precincts reporting on election night showed Cook leading Langdon by 20 votes, 3,889 to 3,869.
But later on Tuesday, more votes were counted, and Langdon had edged Cook, 3,953 to 3,949, only four votes apart.
Oddly, on Friday afternoon, the Supervisor of Elections website shows four more votes were counted, with one going to Moore, one for Langdon and two for Cook, narrowing Langdon's lead to only three votes.
The recount should be completed sometime this afternoon, Elections officials say.
