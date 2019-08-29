NORTH PORT - Before Hurricane Dorian touches the coast of Florida, area municipalities are doing the paperwork in preparation.
On Thursday evening, the North Port City Commission voted unanimously to declare an emergency.
The ordinance declares "a state of local emergency caused by the threat posed by Hurricane Dorian, granting the city manager or designee the authority to take actions," necessary as the storm approaches.
City Manager Pete Lear told the City Commission he did not anticipate needing to use any of the authority immediately but the vote clears the way for any needs in the next seven days.
The ordinance suspends "standard procedures and formalities ...including but not limited to the procurement of goods and services necessary to address the declared emergency; providing for findings; providing for conflicts; providing for severability; providing an effective date and providing for duration."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.