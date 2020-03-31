Hello North Port, I’m Debbie McDowell, the mayor of our amazing city. On behalf of the city commission and our entire staff, we hope you and your family are in good health.
Please be assured, North Port's Emergency Management Team is working hard to obtain the latest information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team meets several times a day with the Health Department, Sarasota County, local hospitals, and many other government agencies.
We are working together in the best interest of all our citizens and to ensure we receive the necessary resources. We are also committed to provide you with the latest information. Please continue to use our website, www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts or the "Alerts" button on the "North RePort" city app.
Recently, we closed our city parks and most city facilities out of an abundance of caution. In the same vein, some of our city staff are working remotely.
Our first responders have been taking every precaution possible to limit their exposure and combat the spread of the virus. After each EMS call, we are using our new, state-of-the-art decontamination device for sanitizing purposes. The North Port Fire Department and North Port Police Department are always ready to serve you.
Our Economic Development team is working closely with the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce to share the latest information with North Port businesses concerning Federal relief programs, loans and unemployment processes for their employees.
The city has halted all water shut-offs for non-payment and waived all late fees for our utility customers, during this challenging time. Our caring staff is ready to help our utility customers set up a payment plan, if needed.
Since many of us are at home and looking for things to do around the house, we have allowed a third bulk pickup this year through our Solid Waste Department at no charge.
By now the CDC guidelines are etched into our minds, including social distancing, washing your hands and minimizing the time you are out and about. With everyone doing their part, we can help stop the spread of this disease. If you think you may be experiencing some of the symptoms of the disease, call your physician right away.
I realize everyone is anxious about their health, their finances and their employment status The stress can be quite overwhelming. North Port is a Kindness Community, so let’s show each other a higher level of kindness during these trying times. We will get through this, and I'm confident we will be a stronger community when this is over.
On behalf of myself, my fellow commissioners and our amazing staff, we wish you and your family peace and good health.
