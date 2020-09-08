NORTH PORT — City Manager Pete Lear will keep his job, commissioners decided Tuesday after more than three hours of debate, flareups and an appeal from Lear himself.
But he must first undergo the first steps in an ethics training program and will be suspended without pay for five days before returning to work at city hall.
Commissioners decided on that, following a 3-2 vote to retain Lear, who is the former finance director taking over the city manager’s role in 2017, and reinstate him from administrative leave.
Lear, 50, defended himself in two instances at a special Tuesday hearing, arguing that an office romance didn’t qualify as a contract violation, also countering suggestions he had used his position to benefit Nicole Galehouse, the city’s Planning Division manager and a subordinate he’d had a sexual relationship with. Both acknowledged the affair had happened this spring. Lear was separated, Galehouse in longtime domestic relationship with another city worker.
“My contract does not state anything about a code of ethics,” Lear said before the vote was tallied in his favor.
The city manager had been on paid leave since July while a Fort Myers attorney began investigating the office romance at the behest of city commissioners. The basic reasoning was his violating professional standards. There were other allegations that Lear skirted procedures to elevate Galehouse’s role at city hall. Vicki Sproat with Sproat Workplace Investigations unraveled Lear’s trail since his July 14 suspension.
Sproat’s report was released Friday. Commissioners on Tuesday were to interpret her investigation — which involved two dozen or so city workers with direct knowledge of what happened, others who speculated — and decide whether its contents would cause them to fire Lear.
Apparently not, said Commissioner Vanessa Carusone, who picked apart the Sproat report.
“I tried to take myself out of the situation,” she said in closing remarks following the 3-2 vote.
Sproat’s report, she added, was “essentially a belief, an opinion; I find it very hard so many people say the same words.”
The vote in Lear’s favor was from commissioners Chris Hanks, Carusone and Pete Emrich; with Mayor Debbie McDowell and Vice Mayor Jill Luke in the minority. A few minutes earlier in the meeting, Luke made a motion to sever relationships with Lear, and McDowell seconded. The vote was along the same 3-2 lines.
The commissioners also voted identically in August to impose a deadline on Sproat’s report, speeding up its conclusion. Sproat complained about the hurried deadline near the beginning of the 59-page document.
McDowell in a preamble to the final vote read a statement condemning Lear, citing his lack of awareness in dragging the city into a bad situation. She gigged him earlier Tuesday for “harming the city in so many ways that cannot be measured.”
Hanks, however, cited the Sproat report as a “romance novel” that he had expected to be “more written like an investigation.”
Sproat’s report released Friday documented Lear and Galehouse’s relationship, dove into the details of friends consoling one another over dissolving relationships, then becoming romantically involved.
During those times at city hall, Galehouse under Lear’s tutelage, according to Sproat, would move into another role during coordination new departments, as one supervisor, Frank Miles, began to complain that she had stopped answering to him, according to the report.
Galehouse even took on designing office spaces with a third-floor balcony, something that created strife and internal agitation among staff. She was also issued a key card allowing her access to the City Managers’ suite of offices.
Sproat billed the city $15,000 in July for her investigative work, and is expected to bill a similar amount for work in August.
Lear restored to his position will earn $162,000 annually, picked up just as the city concludes its budget cycle. A final reading of a budget ordinance with a slight reduction in city millage rates is Sept. 17.
