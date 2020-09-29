NORTH PORT — Beginning Wednesday, the city of North Port will fully reopen City Hall and the North Port Police Department for walk-in counter service. Most other facilities are already back operational. You can find more info about all services at www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts.
The reopening follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcement to move to Phase 3 of the State of Florida’s Reopening Plan.
Capacity restrictions at the North Port Aquatic Center, Morgan Family Community Center, the George Mullen Activity Center, Warm Mineral Springs Park, and for rentals will all be lifted effective Wednesday, as well.
Please note, different sections of the centers will be briefly closed as needed for staff to continue implementing enhanced cleaning protocols. If you choose to visit, please practice good physical distancing and follow the guidelines of the public health agencies.
North Port Fire Rescue follows the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for medical first responders, which currently requires additional infection prevention and control practices. Fire Station access will continue to be restricted and requires the screening of all EMS Fire Rescue personnel and visitors for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 prior to entry. Use of face coverings and physical social distancing will also be required.
If you are still not comfortable doing business in person, there are some options. All services will continue with options online and through the city’s drive-thru window at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
All permits may be dropped off and picked up at the Utilities drive-thru window or by emailing bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com. You must make your payment prior to pick up and call 941-429-7044 to let Building staff know when you will arrive. Failure to do so will result in wait times. A secure drop box is available at City Hall 24/7.
All permits and business tax receipts can be paid online at www.cityofnorthport.com/permit.
If you have questions please call Building and Permitting at 941-429-7044; Utilities at 941-429-7122; Planning at 941-429-7156; Code Enforcement at 941-429-7186.
Office hours for Building Department are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
The North Port location inside City Hall for the Property Appraiser's Office and Tax Collector's Office remain closed at this time. Business can still be conducted online and via phone. You can get more info at the Property Appraiser's website www.sc-pa.com, and the Tax Collector's website, www.sarasotataxcollector.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.