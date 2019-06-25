Staff Report
NORTH PORT — The Unified Land Development Code is the focus of a Thursday afternoon community gathering in North Port.
The session looks at the major issues report and will include a question and answer segment along with feedback from recent open houses on the topic.
It will also feature information about what is being developed as the first draft to update the ULDC, the city stated in a news release.
“(The ULDC) contains regulations which govern how land is developed in North Port,” the city stated in a news release. “The codes address everything from zoning, site development, the natural environment, stormwater management, community standards, parking, sidewalks, landscaping, the keeping of animals and more.”
The project to update the ULDC began in October 2018.
“Amendments to the code will create new approaches to guide the development process,” the city notes on its website. “These codes are intended to enhance the condition of the City’s natural and built environments, promote economic opportunity, and help us achieve a more sustainable future.”
The update to the ULDC follows a “significant update to the City’s Comprehensive Plan in 2016.”
“It is important that the Development Code reflect the goals and policies of the Comprehensive Plan and be implemented with the resources available. The new Development Code must be user-friendly, provide consistent guidance, and ensure quality development. North Port anticipates that many existing provisions will be retained but is interested in examining performance-based and other innovative zoning and development provisions within the code when appropriate,” the city’s website notes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.