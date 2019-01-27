NORTH PORT — Gid Pool was driving with his wife, Jane, to Sebring on Wednesday afternoon when the car radio came alive with reports of a hostage situation at a Sebring bank.
“I figured it was a bank robbery gone wrong,” said Pool, a North Port-based comedian. “I had no idea people had died. I was on my way to do a show at a resort in Sebring.”
The gravity of the situation became more apparent has he drove into the city.
“Every news truck in Florida was parked along U.S. 27,” he said. “We were learning how bad it was.”
Still, Pool was slated to do a comedy routine at a dinner show at Chateau Elan resort. When he arrived at the venue, he learned the show was sold out and the resort wanted him to go on.
So, just 10 minutes from the Sun Trust bank, the show did go on.
“We had a lot of discussion on how to do it,” he said. “The resort told us that many of the 200 people in the audience were snowbirds and not Sebring residents. So that helped.
“It was decided that the emcee would go out, mention the murders and then hold a moment of silence for the victims,” he said. “For the comedians, it was our job to entertain the people there. And we did.”
Pool, who has entertained on cruise ships and clubs across the country, wondered if the crowd’s reaction to comedy would be weird.
“It wasn’t,” he said. “It was one of the best shows I ever did.”
Pool figures the audience “wanted a means to escape. I hit them with everything. I went on for more than an hour and I could have done longer. They did not want to leave.”
He said he closely watched the energy level of the crowd and the cellphone usage.
“The cellphones were not out and the energy level was very good. I am glad we went out there, just to prove life has to carry on as usual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.