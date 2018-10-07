NORTH PORT — As red tide continues to permeate throughout the state, the North Port City Commission is working toward doing its part to stop the spread.
The North Port City Commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday for their regular meeting, which includes the discussion of banning fertilizer use in the city.
Their discussion follows Venice, who are looking to do a similar repeal.
Currently, Sarasota County and North Port have a fertilizer ban from June 1 to Sept. 30.
Commissioners will also have a second and final review of plans for a Racetrac next to the old Walgreens, across from the Warm Mineral Springs Motel at the corner of U.S. 41 and Talon Bay Drive.
A street name change in West Villages and possibly awarding funds from the Special Event Assistance Program are also on the agenda.
The meetings can be viewed live online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
