NORTH PORT — A motion to fire North Port City Manager Pete Lear failed 2-3 at a meeting Tuesday night at City Hall.
Commissioners placed Lear on paid administrative leave in July while an independent firm, Sproat Workplace Investigations, investigated a relationship Lear admitted to having with an employee, Planning Division manager Nicole Galehouse. Sproat Workplace Investigations submitted a 59-page report.
After the investigation began, Commissioners voted 3-2 to create a deadline for the completion of the report.
The report, released to commissioners on Friday, concluded that Lear violated the ICMA Code of Ethics, which governs city managers and administrators, and that he violated city's policies.
The report also states that “There is sufficient evidence to conclude Lear engaged in misconduct as defined” by state statutes, stating “While that relationship was ongoing, Lear made significant and far reaching management decisions that resulted in preferential treatment of Galehouse.”
After listening to public comments, including some from the city manager himself, and discussing the report for more than two hours, commissioners prepared to vote.
Commissioner Jill Luke made a motion to release the city manager from his job that was seconded by Mayor Debbie McDowell.
Opposing the motion were Commissioners Vanessa Carusone, Pete Emerich and Chris Hanks.
Following the vote, Carusone made a motion to take Lear off paid leave and to require he take training.
