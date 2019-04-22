Volunteers sought
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed
The Friends of the North Port Library are seeking volunteers to help run its bookstore inside the library. The bookstore helps raise funds for special reading programs at the library. Schedules are usually for about 2-3 hours per week. To apply, stop by the North Port Public Library bookstore.
Tree Fair
Tree Fair 2019 is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the North Port Community Education Center, 4940 Pan Am Blvd. It is hosted by People for Trees and has been since 1999. “Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees (approx.6-8 feet tall) will be for sale for only $15 each,” the group said in a news release. “Alice White, chair of People for Trees since its inception in 1997, will lead a number of outside tree informational “walk/talks” about the trees that will be for sale so attendees can choose just the right trees for their yards.” The day also includes a fairy house contest, enchanted forest, and a “fairy gathering” at 11 a.m. For more information, call White at (941) 468-2486, or email treelady12001@yahoo.com or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Cook-Off
AMVETS commanders Woody Woodyard competes with Tim Brooke at 5 p.m. April 26 to decide who is the best cook. Each will cook up an entree, side and dessert for a donation of $8. The winner will donate the earnings to a charity of his choice. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts Bob Clark for a discussion from 6-7:30 p.m. April 23 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Clark is a member of the Venice Area Audubon Society who will discuss that group. He’ll also discuss www.ebird.org and statistical reporting of birds.
Volunteer sought
People for Trees is seeking volunteers for Tree Fair taking place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27 at North Port Community Education Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. Volunteers are needed to unload trees, assist with activities and clean up after the fair. For more information, call Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Wing Fest
Sons of AMVETS Post 2000 hosts Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Fundraiser
North Port High School Project Graduation’s fundraiser are plastic lawn signs in blue and white celebrating North Port graduates. The cost is $20 per sign and includes the sign and a stake. For more information, contact Project Graduation at nphsprojectgrad@gmail.com or find it on facebook at NPHSProjGrad.
Garden club
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port holds its next meeting from 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane. April’s topic is about bugs affecting plants. Carol Wyett-Evens of the Sarasota County Extension Service will discuss integrated pest management. The club meets the fourth Friday of the month between September and May. It is looking for new members. For more information, contact Emily 941-423-0743, or Lisa at 207-404-3494 or find it online at www.allamandaGarden Club.com.
NARFE meeting
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chamber 1713 hosts a meeting from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. The meeting is open to the public and will discuss burial benefits with a representative from Sarasota National Cemetery discussing information and taking questions. For more information, call 941-240-6127.
Water quality summit
Sarasota County hosts a water quality summit from 1-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. The summit is at the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. It “is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally,” officials said. Registration is required. For more information, visit scgov.net/waterqualitysummit or call 941-861-5000.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.