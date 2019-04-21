Volunteers sought

North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com.

Volunteers needed

WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.

The Friends of the North Port Library are seeking volunteers to help run its bookstore inside the library. The bookstore helps raise funds for special reading programs at the library. Schedules are usually for about 2-3 hours per week. To apply, stop by the North Port Public Library bookstore.

