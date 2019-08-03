Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals On Wheels needs volunteers available for a few hours a week to help with cooking or delivering food for the organization. “Need in North Port has become critical so consequently has our need for volunteers to assist us,” the nonprofit says. Anyone who wants to get involved can call northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com or email 941-474-8802.
Rotary Club of North Port Central
The Rotary Club of North Port Central meets from noon-1 p.m. every Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-626-5880.
Tax-aide volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide Program needs volunteers for the next tax season. Those with computer or tax-related experience are needed. Volunteers receive training and IRS certification. The volunteers offer free tax preparation for for low and moderate incoming people nationwide in person. Anyone interested can call 941-423-5477.
Woodstock anniversary
AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock at 6 p.m. Aug. 17. The event includes food, Woodstock-era costumes, raffles, giveaways and other entertainment, including music. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.