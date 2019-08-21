Rotary Club of North Port Central
The Rotary Club of North Port Central meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-626-5880.
Art center to raffle tickets
North Port Art Center is raffling one suite for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs on Oct. 26. The raffle for the suite includes 14 tickets in the air conditioned suite for a $240 value. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets or more information, call 941-423-6460 or stop by the center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Commander’s Dinner
Amvets Post 2000 hosts a Commander’s Dinner from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 30. The menu consist of chicken shish kebabs, sides and dessert. The game plinko begins at 7 p.m. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd. in Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
