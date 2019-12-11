Fill the Fire Truck
The North Port Fire Rescue will sponsor a "Fill the Fire Truck Food Drive" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Station 81, 4980 City Center Blvd. People are asked to help Fill the Fire Truck with non-perishable food for those in need.
Breakfast with Santa
The North Pot Kiwanis and North Port for the Children will have a Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 W. Price Blvd. Tickets are the door are $3 for adults, kids eat free, for pancakes, sausage, and drink. Please bring a canned food donation for the Salvation Army. Call 941-769-2332 for more information.
Breakfast with Santa
Living Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd. Port Charlotte, will have Breakfast with Santa at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with cookie decorating. The church will have a Sensory Lunch with Santa for Autistic children at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.livingwaterslutheran.com or call the church at 941-474-2413.
Bob Cat Holiday Festival
The Bob Cat Market has returned. The market's Holiday Shopping Festival is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. There is lots of shopping plus music, raffles and fun. Admission is free. Bring a new gift to donate. Vendors are wanted; send an email to Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
Breakfast with Santa
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have Breakfast with Santa from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Bring your family and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. While having breakfast, the children can enjoy creating free age appropriate crafts. Tickets are $5 for adults, children 5-12 $3, and under 5 free. Call 941-426-5580 or email northportucc@gmail.com for information.
Christmas Bazaar
San Pedro Catholic Church's annual Christmas Bazaar and Raffle will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Santa will be there for free photo ops, plus many new and slightly used gifts to purchase, homemade crafts, lots of raffles and baked goods to buy and take home. Enjoy lunch on Saturday, and pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call Ron Sadowski at 941-416-5559.
Pet pictures with Santa
Get your pet's photo with Santa Clause from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at Pet Supermarket, 17855 Tamiami Trail, North Port (Coco Plum). Donation of $3 for an emailed photo, $6 for a mailed print. This is a fundraiser for the North Port Kiwanis, and all proceeds go to kids projects in the community.
Classic car show
San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, will have its Classic Car Show in conjunction with its bazaar from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Spectators are free and welcome. Car registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with a $10 donation. It's open to all makes, models and years. There will be music by "Cruzin with Chaz, drawings and door prizes, and lots of trophies. Food available for purchase. Assisted by Florida West Coast Car Club. For more information, call Steve at 941-423-6690.
'The Inkeeper's Daughter'
The North Port Community Church United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will present A Christmas Cantata, "The Innkeeper's Daughter" at its 10 a.m. service Dec. 15. The church's choir, under the direction of area musician Kimberly Campos, performs this upbeat, seven-song Christmas musical. The Bethlehem story is told through the eyes of the fictional innkeeper's daughter. Bring the whole family. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
Native plants for birds
North Port Friends of Wildlife will sponsor a talk "Native Plants for Birds" to be presented by Wilma Holley, at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Learn tips and techniques on landscaping for songbirds, whether you're just starting on your yard or looking for a change. Holley has taught and lived the core "Nine Principles" of Florida-Friendly Landscaping for more than a decade. For more information, please visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org, email northportfowl@gmail.com or call 941-876-3720.
Santa Workshop
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a “Santa Workshop” from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Children aged 6-12 can spend an afternoon of fun making two Christmas crafts with Ms. Clare and Mr. Barry. Cost is $20. Call 941-423-6460 or visit northportartcenter.org to register.
Breakfast with Santa
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd, Warm Mineral Springs, will host Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 21 for Amvets families, as well as needy children in the North Port area. Children up to 12 are invited, but must be registered by Dec. 10 to receive a gift from Santa. Sign-up sheets are at the Post. Please specify boys or girls names and ages. For more information, or to register children, please call 941-429-1999.
Cookies & Candies
The Ladies Auxiliary of Amvets Post 2000 hosts a Christmas Cookie & Candy bake sale from 11 a.m. Dec. 21. Lunch will be served. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary-sponsored charities. The Post is located at 401 Ortiz Blvd. Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Candlelight Christmas Eve
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Follow the luminaries along Biscayne to celebrate the birth of Jesus withChristmas hymns and the Holy Scripture of His birth. Everyone is welcome. A punch-and-cookies fellowship hour will follow the the service. Call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Pierogies, kielbasa
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
'Life After Downton'
Life After Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. "Are you missing Downton Abby? Love all things English?" That's what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it's a "friendly group that get’s together … to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips." It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” Please call 941-861-5000.
Chord Company
The Lemon Bay Chord Co. is looking for chorus members for their winter-spring performance season. Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood. The ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. Personal coaching can be available. Enjoying good music and camaraderie is what we are all about. For more information, call 941-429-0215 or 585-465-2770.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way.
Rotary Club of North Port Central
The Rotary Club of North Port Central meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-626-5880.
Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals On Wheels needs volunteers available for a few hours a week to help with cooking or delivering food for the organization. “Need in North Port has become critical so consequently has our need for volunteers to assist us,” the nonprofit says. Anyone who wants to get involved can call northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com or email 941-474-8802.
Art center to raffle tickets
North Port Art Center is raffling one suite for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs on Oct. 26. The raffle for the suite includes 14 tickets in the air conditioned suite for a $240 value. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets or more information, call 941-423-6460 or stop by the center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Tax-aide volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide Program needs volunteers for the next tax season. Those with computer or tax-related experience are needed. Volunteers receive training and IRS certification. The volunteers offer free tax preparation for low and moderate incoming people nationwide in person. Anyone interested can call 941-423-5477.
Volunteers needed
Friends of the Mid-County Library at Forrest Nelson and U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte needs volunteers. The bookstore sells donated books, CDs and other media items. Proceeds go into library programs. Volunteers are needed who can help three hours a week, or substitute occasionally for other volunteers. Stop in any weekday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to fill out an application.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
The Ladies Auxiliary Post 2000 401 Ortiz Blvd. in Warm Mineral Springs will now hold there Regular Monthly Meetings on the 1st Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Post. For more information call 941-429-1999, or visit laux@amvets2000.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.