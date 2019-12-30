New pool hours
Starting Thursday, Jan. 2, the pool at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., will begin operating at the new winter hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, excluding Wednesdays. For more information about the North Port Aquatic Center, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Take the Polar Plunge
Things are getting brisk at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Stop by between 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 for the Polar Plunge. Participants will have the chance to slide down the Tarpon Twister or the Dolphin Dive and splash among ice cubes at the bottom. Float down the Relaxahatchee lazy river or enjoy some fun games and activities. Lucky winners may find our special polar ice cube for a chance to win a prize. Fee is $5 per person. Pre-registration is recommended at the Aquatic Center or the Morgan or Mullen Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Vacation Bible school
Trinity Church offers the gift of Holiday Peace. The church invites families to bring their children aged 3-10 for three mornings on the second week of Christmas vacation, its Christmas Vacation Bible School, set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 2-4, 2020. The Shipwrecked-themed school will be 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, including lunch. There will be music, fun, games, snacks and Bible stories. Stop by the church at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, or call 941-426-1734 to register.
Women's Fashion Show
The annual Christian Women's Club fashion show is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 8 at Heron Creek Golf & County Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Club members will model fashions from Bealls in Port Charlotte. There's morning brunch and other fun planned. Brunch is $19. For more information, call 941-564-8207.
Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals on Wheels will have a special fundraising night at Chipotle at Cocoplum Village Shops, 17019 Tamiami Trail, North Port. It's set for 4-8 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 8. Mention Meals on Wheel when you order, and the local nonprofit organization will receive a portion of the cost of your meal.
Guided kayak tour
People for Trees will be doing a guided kayak tour of Deer Creek Prairie Preserve beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 12. They will launch at 10201 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. For people who are interested in coming and do not have a kayak, Glass Bottom rentals will have kayaks available at the launch for those who RSVP before Jan 10. See what old Florida looked like with beautiful old trees and plenty of wildlife, learning about the flora and fauna and have fun. Bring your camera water and snacks. If you are bringing your own kayak make sure you also have your personal floatation device. Contact Alice White at People For Trees to reserve a spot at 941-468-2486.
Get groovy at Woofstock
The North Port Park & Recreation Department has planned Woofstock, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Canine Club, 6700 Appomattox Drive. The event will include plenty of shopping, treats for you and your dog, demonstrations, and fun activities with prizes awarded throughout the event. Admission and parking are free. The contest line-up includes:
Grooviest Thread Contest, 11 a.m. Dress up your dog in a 1960s-70s style costume and enter to win a prize.
Far Out Trick Contest, 12:15 p.m. Showcase your dog’s best trick and enter to win a prize.
Pet Look-a-Like Contest, 1:15 p.m.
Bring some dog food or supplies to donate. The city will collect items for a local pet shelter. Dogs looking for their ‘fur’ever home will also be onsite at Woofstock and ready for adoption.
All dogs in attendance must be vaccinated, display current tags, and be on a leash throughout the event. Handlers must be at least 18 years old. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior will immediately be removed from the park by its handler. Handlers are responsible for removing and disposing of dog waste. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Woofstock or contact Sarah Good with the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK(7275).
Community Yard Sales
North Port Parks & Recreation will host two Community Yard Sales this spring at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Dates are Feb. 22 and March 21, both Saturdays, and hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking is free for all shoppers. Rent a space for $10 where you can sell your goods. Need a table? For only $5 more, Parks & Recreation will supply one for you. All spaces and tables must be reserved in advance. Stop by the Morgan or Mullen Centers or contact Parks & Recreation at -941-429-7275 to reserve space. For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/YardSale.
