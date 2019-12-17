Native plants for birds
North Port Friends of Wildlife will sponsor a talk "Native Plants for Birds" to be presented by Wilma Holley, at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 18 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Learn tips and techniques on landscaping for songbirds, whether you're just starting on your yard or looking for a change. Holley has taught and lived the core "Nine Principles" of Florida-Friendly Landscaping for more than a decade. For more information, please visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org, email northportfowl@gmail.com or call 941-876-3720.
Santa Workshop
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a “Santa Workshop” from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Children aged 6-12 can spend an afternoon of fun making two Christmas crafts with Ms. Clare and Mr. Barry. Cost is $20. Call 941-423-6460 or visit northportartcenter.org to register.
Cookies & Candies
The Ladies Auxiliary of Amvets Post 2000 hosts a Christmas Cookie & Candy bake sale from 11 a.m. Dec. 21. Lunch will be served. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary-sponsored charities. The Post is located at 401 Ortiz Blvd. Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Swim with Santa
Dive into the holiday season and Swim with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the new North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. The public is invited to join in for fun and unique photo opportunities and some festive holiday crafts. Cost is $5 per person. Pre-Registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim, or stop by the North Port Aquatic Center, the Morgan Center, or the George Mullen Center to register in person. Call North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275) with questions.
Candlelight Christmas Eve
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Follow the luminaries along Biscayne to celebrate the birth of Jesus withChristmas hymns and the Holy Scripture of His birth. Everyone is welcome. A punch-and-cookies fellowship hour will follow the the service. Call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
Take the Polar Plunge
Things are getting brisk at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Stop by between 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 for the Polar Plunge. Participants will have the chance to slide down the Tarpon Twister or the Dolphin Dive and splash among ice cubes at the bottom. Float down the Relaxahatchee lazy river or enjoy some fun games and activities. Lucky winners may find our special polar ice cube for a chance to win a prize. Fee is $5 per person. Pre-registration is recommended at the Aquatic Center or the Morgan or Mullen Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Vacation Bible school
Trinity Church offers the gift of Holiday Peace. The church invites families to bring their children aged 3-10 for three mornings on the second week of Christmas vacation, its Christmas Vacation Bible School, set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 2-4, 2020. The Shipwrecked-themed school will be 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, including lunch. There will be music, fun, games, snacks and Bible stories. Stop by the church at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, or call 941-426-1734 to register.
Friends Cookbook
The Friends of Shannon Staub Library are selling their “Friends Focus on Food” cookbook at the reduced price of $10 at the Friends book story adjacent to the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, on the Sarasota County Tech College campus. It's a collection of 300 favorite recipes from friends, neighbors and relatives. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and offers other holiday items. Call 941-861-1765 for information.
Pierogies, kielbasa
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
'Life After Downton'
Life After Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. "Are you missing Downton Abby? Love all things English?" That's what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it's a "friendly group that get’s together … to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips." It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” Please call 941-861-5000.
Chord Company
The Lemon Bay Chord Co. is looking for chorus members for their winter-spring performance season. Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood. The ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. Personal coaching can be available. Enjoying good music and camaraderie is what we are all about. For more information, call 941-429-0215 or 585-465-2770.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way.
Rotary Club of North Port Central
The Rotary Club of North Port Central meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-626-5880.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals On Wheels needs volunteers available for a few hours a week to help with cooking or delivering food for the organization. “Need in North Port has become critical so consequently has our need for volunteers to assist us,” the nonprofit says. Anyone who wants to get involved can call northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com or email 941-474-8802.
Art center to raffle tickets
North Port Art Center is raffling one suite for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs on Oct. 26. The raffle for the suite includes 14 tickets in the air conditioned suite for a $240 value. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets or more information, call 941-423-6460 or stop by the center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Tax-aide volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide Program needs volunteers for the next tax season. Those with computer or tax-related experience are needed. Volunteers receive training and IRS certification. The volunteers offer free tax preparation for low and moderate incoming people nationwide in person. Anyone interested can call 941-423-5477.
Volunteers needed
Friends of the Mid-County Library at Forrest Nelson and U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte needs volunteers. The bookstore sells donated books, CDs and other media items. Proceeds go into library programs. Volunteers are needed who can help three hours a week, or substitute occasionally for other volunteers. Stop in any weekday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to fill out an application.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
The Ladies Auxiliary Post 2000 401 Ortiz Blvd. in Warm Mineral Springs will now hold there Regular Monthly Meetings on the 1st Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Post. For more information call 941-429-1999, or visit laux@amvets2000.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.