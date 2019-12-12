Fill the Fire Truck
The North Port Fire Rescue will sponsor a “Fill the Fire Truck Food Drive” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Station 81, 4980 City Center Blvd. People are asked to help Fill the Fire Truck with non-perishable food for those in need.
Breakfast with SantaThe North Pot Kiwanis and North Port for the Children will have a Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Dec. 14, at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 W. Price Blvd. Tickets are the door are $3 for adults, kids eat free, for pancakes, sausage, and drink. Please bring a canned food donation for the Salvation Army. Call 941-769-2332 for more information.
Breakfast with SantaLiving Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd. Port Charlotte, will have Breakfast with Santa at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with cookie decorating. The church will have a Sensory Lunch with Santa for children with Autism at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.livingwaterslutheran.com or call the church at 941-474-2413.
Bob Cat Holiday FestivalThe Bob Cat Market has returned. The market’s Holiday Shopping Festival is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. There is lots of shopping plus music, raffles and fun. Admission is free. Bring a new gift to donate. Vendors are wanted; send an email to Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
Breakfast with SantaNorth Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have Breakfast with Santa from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Bring your family and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. While having breakfast, the children can enjoy creating free age appropriate crafts. Tickets are $5 for adults, children 5-12 $3, and under 5 free. Call 941-426-5580 or email northportucc@gmail.com for information.
Christmas Bazaar San Pedro Catholic Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar and Raffle will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Santa will be there for free photo ops, plus many new and slightly used gifts to purchase, homemade crafts, lots of raffles and baked goods to buy and take home. Enjoy lunch on Saturday, and pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call Ron Sadowski at 941-416-5559.
Native plants for birdsNorth Port Friends of Wildlife will sponsor a talk “Native Plants for Birds” to be presented by Wilma Holley, at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Learn tips and techniques on landscaping for songbirds, whether you’re just starting on your yard or looking for a change. Holley has taught and lived the core “Nine Principles” of Florida-Friendly Landscaping for more than a decade. For more information, please visit www.northport friendsofwildlife.org, email northportfowl@gmail.com or call 941-876-3720.
Classic car show
San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, will have its Classic Car Show in conjunction with its bazaar from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Spectators are free and welcome. Car registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with a $10 donation. It’s open to all makes, models and years. There will be music by “Cruzin with Chaz, drawings and door prizes, and lots of trophies. Food available for purchase. Assisted by Florida West Coast Car Club. For more information, call Steve at 941-423-6690.
Santa WorkshopThe North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a “Santa Workshop” from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Children aged 6-12 can spend an afternoon of fun making two Christmas crafts with Ms. Clare and Mr. Barry. Cost is $20. Call 941-423-6460 or visit northportartcenter.org to register.
‘The Inkeeper’s Daughter’
The North Port Community Church United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will present A Christmas Cantata, “The Innkeeper’s Daughter” at its 10 a.m. service Dec. 15. The church’s choir, under the direction of area musician Kimberly Campos, performs this upbeat, seven-song Christmas musical. The Bethlehem story is told through the eyes of the fictional innkeeper’s daughter. Bring the whole family. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
Pet pictures with SantaGet your pet’s photo with Santa Clause from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at Pet Supermarket, 17855 Tamiami Trail, North Port (Coco Plum). Donation of $3 for an emailed photo, $6 for a mailed print. This is a fundraiser for the North Port Kiwanis, and all proceeds go to kids projects in the community.
Friends Cookbook
The Friends of Shannon Staub Library are selling their “Friends Focus on Food” cookbook at the reduced price of $10 at the Friends book story adjacent to the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, on the Sarasota County Tech College campus. It’s a collection of 300 favorite recipes from friends, neighbors and relatives. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and offers other holiday items. Call 941-861-1765 for information.
Breakfast with Santa
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd, Warm Mineral Springs, will host Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 21 for Amvets families, as well as needy children in the North Port area. Children up to 12 are invited, but must be registered by Dec. 10 to receive a gift from Santa. Sign-up sheets are at the Post. Please specify boys or girls names and ages. For more information, or to register children, please call 941-429-1999.
Cookies & Candies
The Ladies Auxiliary of Amvets Post 2000 hosts a Christmas Cookie & Candy bake sale from 11 a.m. Dec. 21. Lunch will be served. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary-sponsored charities. The Post is located at 401 Ortiz Blvd. Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Candlelight Christmas Eve
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Follow the luminaries along Biscayne to celebrate the birth of Jesus withChristmas hymns and the Holy Scripture of His birth. Everyone is welcome. A punch-and-cookies fellowship hour will follow the the service. Call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
Take the Polar Plunge
Things are getting brisk at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Stop by between 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 for the Polar Plunge. Participants will have the chance to slide down the Tarpon Twister or the Dolphin Dive and splash among ice cubes at the bottom. Float down the Relaxahatchee lazy river or enjoy some fun games and activities. Lucky winners may find our special polar ice cube for a chance to win a prize. Fee is $5 per person. Pre-registration is recommended at the Aquatic Center or the Morgan or Mullen Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.