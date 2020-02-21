Public Works Road-E-O
The free North Port Public Works Road-E-O is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the North Port Department of Public Works, 1100 N. Chamberlain Blvd. City equipment operators will participate in the “Road-E-O” which showcases their skills in a challenging obstacle course competition. There will be children’s activities, equipment demonstrations, interactive booths, music, food vendors and bounce houses. Check out trucks up close, and get in a garbage/recycling truck and see what it's like to operate the arm. Visit www.cityofnorthport.com, or contact Kristina King at 941-240-8087 or klking@cityofnorthport.com for more more information or sponsorship.
Charity Car Show
The Friends of Shannon Staub Library will have their second annual Charity Car Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Feb. 23 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. There will be food trucks, music, door prizes, trophies, raffles and games for kids. It offers free admission for "gearheads" and their families. For bookworms, the Friends bookstore will be open. Car owners wanting to show their vehicles can pre-register now for $10 at www.friendsofsspl.org. It's $15 at the show. The rain date is March 1.
Community Yard Sales
North Port Parks & Recreation will host two Community Yard Sales this spring at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Dates are Feb. 22 and March 21, both Saturdays, and hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking is free for all shoppers. Rent a sale space for $10. Get a table for $5 more. All spaces and tables must be reserved in advance. Stop by the Morgan or Mullen Centers or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275 to reserve space. For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/YardSale.
Kayak the Myakka
People for Trees will host an informal kayak paddle on the Myakka River, launching at 9 a.m. Feb. 23 at Sleeping Turtles Preserve North, 3462 Border Road, Venice. Leisurely paddle up the river for about 90 minutes, then head back. Enjoy the unspoiled beauty of the river. Parking is along the dirt road leading to the primitive launch site. Bring your own kayak, life vest, water. Reservations are not required. For more information, contact Michelle 760-650-6116 or Alice White 941-468-2486 or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Wing Fest Leap Night
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000 will have a Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Saturday Feb. 29 at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. It includes 10 flavors of jumbo wings, five for $5.50 or 10 for $9. Carry outs are available. The Leap Year Rave Party will start at 7 p.m. with entertainment by Jim & Kim. For more information, please call 941-429-1999.
Steak dinner
Amvets Riders 312 will have a steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 7, at the post, 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. Tickets are $14 for a T-bone steak grilled to order, large baked potato, salad and dessert. Music with Bridget Phillips from 6:30-9:30 p.m. It is presale only and tickets must be purchased at the canteen by Feb. 25. Call 941 429-5403 for information.
Yard and bake sale
Trinity United Methodist Church will have a yard and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mar 14 at the church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Find a large variety of home goods, clothing, accessories inside, furniture and tools outside. Lunch will be available. For information, contact Wendy Wohlfahrt at 845-407-1087 or Leslie Cook at 941-223-6504.
Community Night with the Braves
Step up to the plate at Community Night on March 21 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. The public is invited to showcase their North Port pride as the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the game starts at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are $15, which includes reserved seats for 500 North Port residents and a free promotional item while supplies last. Seats are in section 124 of the SunTrust Pavilion and are not assigned. All are first come, first served. Parking at CoolToday Park is $10 per vehicle. To order tickets, contact the Atlanta Braves by calling (941) 413-5000 or visit www.Braves.com/SpringTraining.
_______________
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.