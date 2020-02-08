'Chariots for Charity'
Join Southwest Florida Mopar Plus in a "Chariots for Charity" Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Feb. 9, on the City Hall Green, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. This is a free event to the public. More than 500 cars will be on site, as well as motorcycles. The group hopes to raise money for 12 charities, including Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center and the North Port Police Department's K-9 Unit. Local vendors will also be on hand to show off their wares. Stop by to see some great cars, all while supporting local charities.
The BIG Rally
North Port will welcome the Atlanta Braves for their first full Spring Training with “The BIG Rally," set for 1-4 p.m. Feb. 15, on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
The rally is a community party that will feature family friendly events, including youth baseball and softball skill instruction, a giant inflatable demolition game, inflatable tomahawk throw, speed-pitch station, and other giant yard games, food, bands, Braves representatives. Vendors will be on site selling food and beverages. The Rotary Club of North Port Central will sell beer and wine. A highlight will be wiener dog races, where dachshunds will compete for the title “North Port’s Top Dox.” The races will take place in categories based on age, and begin at 2:45 p.m. For more information, to register as a vendor, or to register your dachshund in the Wiener Dog Races, visit CityofNorthPort.com/TheBigRally.
2020 Census Public Meeting
The City of North Port is hosting a public meeting about the upcoming 2020 US Census from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 19 in Commission Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd. A representative from the Census Bureau will be at the public meeting to discuss details about the census, how it impacts North Port, and employment opportunities.
Public Works Road-E-O
The North Port Public Works Road-E-O is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the North Port Department of Public Works, 1100 N. Chamberlain Blvd. City equipment operators will participate in the “Road-E-O” which showcases their skills in a challenging obstacle course competition. There will be children’s activities, equipment demonstrations, interactive booths, music, food vendors and bounce houses. Check out trucks up close, and get in a garbage/recycling truck and see what it's like to operate the arm.
Community Yard Sales
North Port Parks & Recreation will host two Community Yard Sales this spring at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Dates are Feb. 22 and March 21, both Saturdays, and hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking is free for all shoppers. Rent a space for $10 where you can sell your goods. Need a table? For only $5 more, Parks & Recreation will supply one for you. All spaces and tables must be reserved in advance. Stop by the Morgan or Mullen Centers or contact Parks & Recreation at -941-429-7275 to reserve space. For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/YardSale.
Kayak the Myakka
People for Trees will host an informal kayak paddle on the Myakka River, launching at 9 a.m. Feb. 23 at Sleeping Turtles Preserve North, 3462 Border Road, Venice. Leisurely paddle up the river for about 90 minutes, then head back. Enjoy the unspoiled beauty of the river. Parking is along the dirt road leading to the primitive launch site. Bring your own kayak, life vest, water. Reservations are not required. For more information, contact Michelle 760-650-6116 or Alice White 941-468-2486 or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Yard and bake sale
Trinity United Methodist Church will have a yard and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mar 14 at the church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Find a large variety of home goods, clothing, accessories inside, furniture and tools outside. Lunch will be available. For information, contact Wendy Wohlfahrt at 845-407-1087 or Leslie Cook at 941-223-6504.
Community Night with the Braves
Step up to the plate at Community Night on March 21 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. The public is invited to showcase their North Port pride as the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the game starts at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are $15, which includes reserved seats for 500 North Port residents and a free promotional item while supplies last. Seats are in section 124 of the SunTrust Pavilion and are not assigned. All are first come, first served. Parking at CoolToday Park is $10 per vehicle. To order tickets, contact the Atlanta Braves by calling (941) 413-5000 or visit www.Braves.com/SpringTraining.
