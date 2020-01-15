Fraud Prevention Forum
The U.S. Attorney's Office with the North Port Police Department will lead a fraud and scam prevention forum from 2-4:30 p.m. today, Jan. 16, at Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The FBI and the IRS will also join to help educate residents. Register at usaoflmtraining.org/NorthPortFraudPreventionForum or call 813-301-3061 for more information.
Tip-a-Cop
Join North Port Police officers while they volunteer as Celebrity Waiters to raise money for Special Olympics Florida from 5-9 p.m. today, Jan. 16, at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 W. Price Blvd.
BOGO book sale
Add to your New Year reading collection with a buy-one-get-one sale on used softcover books through Jan. 18 at the bookstore at Shannon Staub Public Library at Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Get a BOGO book on your birthday, too. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information, call Alan Savela at 231-912-7541.
Buckaroo Bike Rodeo re-do
All children up to age 12 are invited to take part in the Buckaroo Bike Rodeo, a free event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave. North Port. Presented by People for Trees and the North Port Kiwanis Club, this is the bike rodeo that was originally planned for October, but was cancelled due to inclement weather.
A bike rodeo allows young riders to test their bike riding skills at various stations such as “ZigZag,” “Stop on a Dime,” and “Figure 8” earning points that can be redeemed for prizes. The top scoring riders will be eligible to enter raffles for one of three free bikes in the age groups of 5-7, 8-9, 10-12. There will also be a Bike Safety Check station sponsored by Real Bikes of Venice and Bicycles International, and Helmet Fittings/Giveaways provided by the Friends of the Legacy Trail. Children need to bring a helmet, bike, and a parent/guardian. For more information or to volunteer, contact Alice White 941-468-2486.
Auditions for Braves Spring Training
Cool Today Park will hold open auditions this weekend at the Spring Training facility for the Braves. Singers, musicians, entertainers of all kinds will be considered for entertainment during the 2020 Atlanta Braves Spring Training season, which runs through March. The auditions with Braves staff take place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Cool Today Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, West Villages. Those interested should arrive at Gate 1 for entry and registration.
History of the springs
Want to learn all about the history and mystery of Warm Mineral Springs and the archaeological and ecological preserve of Little Salt Spring? Steven H. Koski, Sarasota County's Archaeologist for Historical Resources, will present an hour long video commentary for the Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Unitarian/Universalist church, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Koski has studied the two sites for more than 30 years. The public is invited.
Atwater Park meeting
North Port Parks & Recreation will have a public input meeting about the proposed future Community Center at Atwater Community Park set for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Atwater Elementary School cafeteria, 4701 Huntsville Ave. This is an opportunity for residents to provide their feedback on potential amenities this facility could offer and ask questions about the project itself. The Community Center is included in Phase IV of the Atwater Community Park master plan, and includes a community center, activity area with play court, access from Waycross Street, as well as additional parking. For more information, call 941-429-7275 or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Allamanda Garden Club
Allamanda Garden Club meets at 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. The speaker is Gil Macadam who will discuss tropical ferns. The club meets the fourth Friday of most months September through May and is looking for new members and are open to the public. Check them out on Facebook or www.alamandagardenclub.com.
Wing Fest
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000 will have a Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Jan. 25 at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd. Warm Mineral Springs. It includes 10 flavors of jumbo wings. Five wings, $5.50; 10 for $9. Carry outs are available. Music by Gil & Rhonda at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
German worship service
The all-German worship service is 3 p.m. Jan. 25, at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Pastor Attila Szemesi officiates. Following the service, there is a Fellowship Hour to enjoy each other’s company. Call 426-5580 with any questions.
Native Plant Society field trip
The Florida Native Plant Society's Mangrove Chapter has a field trip set for 9 a.m. Jan. 25 at Myakka State Forest, 2555 S. River Road, Englewood. Myakka State Forest was purchased in 1995 as a part of the Myakka Estuary Conservation and Recreation Lands project.The majority of the forest is within the city limits of North Port. The forest is comprised primarily of mesic flatwoods with a mixtureof longleaf and slash pines with a palmetto understory and numerous depression marshes. There is a $2 entrance fee. Contact Al Squires at 941-769-3633 or ahsquires1@comcast.net.
Speak for the Trees
People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group in North Port since 1997, will conduct a membership drive at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Sign up for a $20 membership will receive a free 3-gallon native tree and a personal Florida-friendly yard consultation given by a Florida Master Gardener. People for Trees memberships support community native tree plantings in schools, parks, and public areas, encourages stronger protection of our tree canopy during land development, and promotes the numerous benefits of having a healthy tree canopy. For more information contact Alice White, 941-468-2486, or visit peoplefortrees.com.
Environmental speaker
North Port Friends of Wildlife is sponsoring a talk by Dr. Jennifer Jones at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. She will speak on the ways environmental education creates positive outcomes for Southwest Florida by helping people form personal connections to nature, leading to better environmental behaviors and outcomes.
Jones is an associate professor of Environmental Studies and director of the Center for Environmental and Sustainability Education at Florida Gulf Coast University. Her research and teaching interests focus on the relationships between people and nature, including political ecology, biodiversity conservation, global food sustainability, and environmental governance. She previously served on the faculty of Virginia Tech, Williams College, and the University of Tennessee. She was president & CEO of Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont and as a Program Director for the International Honors Program, part of World Learning, where she managed study abroad programs on six continents. She currently serves on several Commissions for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. For more information, please call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
O-Town Motown
The Society of the North Port Performing Arts Center has planned its 2020 Show of Shows an evening of classics with O-Town Motown. It's set for 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Prince Blvd. Come groove to the sounds of the great soul artists of the golden era of Motown music. Tickets are $30. To order tickets visit or call the Box Office at 941-426-8479.
Steak dinner
Amvets 312 Riders will have a steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the post, 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. It's $12 and includes a cooked-to-order T-bone steak, baked potato, salad and dessert. Pre-sale only by Jan. 28. Music from 6:30-9:30 by The Allegros. Call 941-429-5403.
Grief seminar
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its 5th Annual Grief Seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., followed by breakfast. Then light a candle in memory of your loved one placing it next to the framed photo that you have brought with you. During the seminar “When Another Morning Dawns," led by experienced grief counselor and pastor, the Rev. Attila Szemesi, the group will participate in an interactive program with speakers and a question and answer period presenting support for those who have experienced grief through loss in their lives either recently or in the past. One never knows when the sense of loss will strike us. Lunch is then served and the interactive discussions will continues during the afternoon. Please call 941-426-5580 to register. Leave a message if necessary and your call will be returned. This community event is free with a love offering accepted to cover the cost for food.
Back Pack Angels
North Port Coalition for Homeless-Needy Children aka Back Pack Angels will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail. BPA meets the first Tuesday of every month, usually at the North Port Library, but for February and March 5, it will meet at Olde World. BPA collects hygiene products for all the needy children in our North Port Schools, relying on fundraisers and donations. For a list of products needed and drop-off places, visit www.backpackangels.org, and like them Facebook. Contact Dianne Patterson 813-758-2805 for more information.
Get groovy at Woofstock
The North Port Park & Recreation Department has planned Woofstock, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Canine Club, 6700 Appomattox Drive. The event will include plenty of shopping, treats for you and your dog, demonstrations, and fun activities with prizes awarded throughout the event. Admission and parking are free. The contest line-up includes Grooviest Thread Contest at 11 a.m., Far Out Trick Contest at 12:15 p.m., and the Pet Look-a-Like Contest at 1:15 p.m.
Bring some dog food or supplies to donate. The city will collect items for a local pet shelter. Dogs looking for their ‘fur’ever home will also be onsite at Woofstock and ready for adoption.
All dogs in attendance must be vaccinated, display current tags, and be on a leash throughout the event. Handlers must be at least 18 years old. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior will immediately be removed from the park by its handler. Handlers are responsible for removing and disposing of dog waste. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Woofstock or contact Sarah Good with the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK(7275).
North Port Meals on Wheels will be have a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. Feb. 8 at Family Table Restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Tickets are $10 at the door or from a MOW volunteer and includes two pancakes, scrambled eggs, one sausage, one bacon and choice of coffee, tea, juice or soda. Proceeds go to helping those in the community that cannot provide healthy, home-cooked meals for themselves.North Port Meals on Wheel is an all volunteer organization that appreciates your assistance in caring for our community. Email northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com for information.
Community Yard Sales
North Port Parks & Recreation will host two Community Yard Sales this spring at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Dates are Feb. 22 and March 21, both Saturdays, and hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking is free for all shoppers. Rent a space for $10 where you can sell your goods. Need a table? For only $5 more, Parks & Recreation will supply one for you. All spaces and tables must be reserved in advance. Stop by the Morgan or Mullen Centers or contact Parks & Recreation at -941-429-7275 to reserve space. For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/YardSale.
