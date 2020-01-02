New pool hours
The pool at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., has switched to new winter hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, excluding Wednesdays. For more information about the North Port Aquatic Center, please visitwww.CityOfNorthPort.com/Poo
l.
Take the Polar PlungeThings are getting brisk at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Stop by between 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 for the Polar Plunge. Participants will have the chance to slide down the Tarpon Twister or the Dolphin Dive and splash among ice cubes at the bottom. Float down the Relaxahatchee lazy river or enjoy some fun games and activities. Lucky winners may find our special polar ice cube for a chance to win a prize. Fee is $5 per person. Pre-registration is recommended at the Aquatic Center or the Morgan or Mullen Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Vacation Bible schoolTrinity Church offers the gift of Holiday Peace. The church invites families to bring their children aged 3-10 for three mornings on the second week of Christmas vacation, its Christmas Vacation Bible School, set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 2-4, 2020. The Shipwrecked-themed school will be 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, including lunch. There will be music, fun, games, snacks and Bible stories. Stop by the church at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, or call 941-426-1734 to register.
What do you want to learn?
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce wants input from members and the public to help select topics for the 2020 Lunch & Learn Workshop Series. The series is held monthly and provides free training on various topics of interest to business professionals at no cost. Each workshop is conducting by professionals in the field of the topics that are selected. The workshops are open to the business community and to the public and participants are provided with a complimentary lunch sponsored by local businesses. Everyone is invited to bring their ideas to the next Breakfast Club Networking, set for 7:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail. North Port. There is no cost to attend unless you wish to order a meal. For more information or to register, please call 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Women’s Fashion Show
The annual Christian Women’s Club fashion show is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 8 at Heron Creek Golf & County Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Club members will model fashions from Bealls in Port Charlotte. There’s morning brunch and other fun planned. Brunch is $19. For more information, call 941-564-8207.
Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals on Wheels will have a special fundraising night at Chipotle at Cocoplum Village Shops, 17019 Tamiami Trail, North Port. It’s set for 4-8 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 8. Mention Meals on Wheel when you order, and the local nonprofit organization will receive a portion of the cost of your meal.
Art at Coldwell Banker
A reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the office of Coldwell Banker Realty, 149712 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Working with the North Port Art Center, the real estate office is showcasing the work of area artists. The display will run through Feb. 28. All are welcome to the reception and to view the display. For more information, please call 941-423-6460.
Art reception
The North Port Art Center will have a reception from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 10 for the event “Anything Goes,” which is a members-only show. Awards and prizes will be presented, along with light refreshments, The Art Center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. All are invited. For more information, please call 941-423-6460
Guided kayak tour
People for Trees will be doing a guided kayak tour of Deer Creek Prairie Preserve beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 12. They will launch at 10201 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. For people who are interested in coming and do not have a kayak, Glass Bottom rentals will have kayaks available at the launch for those who RSVP before Jan 10. See what old Florida looked like with beautiful old trees and plenty of wildlife, learning about the flora and fauna and have fun. Bring your camera water and snacks. If you are bringing your own kayak make sure you also have your personal floatation device. Contact Alice White at People For Trees to reserve a spot at 941-468-2486.
BOGO book sale
Add to your New Year reading collection with a buy-one-get-one sale on used softcover books from Jan.13-18 at the bookstore at Shannon Staub Public Library at Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Get a BOGO book on your birthday, too. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information, call Alan Savela at 231-912-7541.
Environmental speaker
North Port Friends of Wildlife is sponsoring a talk by Dr. Jennifer Jones at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. She will speak on the ways environmental education creates positive outcomes for Southwest Florida by helping people form personal connections to nature, leading to better environmental behaviors and outcomes.
Jones is an associate professor of Environmental Studies and director of the Center for Environmental and Sustainability Education at Florida Gulf Coast University. Her research and teaching interests focus on the relationships between people and nature, including political ecology, biodiversity conservation, global food sustainability, and environmental governance. She previously served on the faculty of Virginia Tech, Williams College, and the University of Tennessee. She was president & CEO of Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont and as a Program Director for the International Honors Program, part of World Learning, where she managed study abroad programs on six continents. She currently serves on several Commissions for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
For more information, please call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Get groovy at Woofstock
The North Port Park & Recreation Department has planned Woofstock, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Canine Club, 6700 Appomattox Drive. The event will include plenty of shopping, treats for you and your dog, demonstrations, and fun activities with prizes awarded throughout the event. Admission and parking are free. The contest line-up includes:
Grooviest Thread Contest, 11 a.m. Dress up your dog in a 1960s-70s style costume and enter to win a prize.
Far Out Trick Contest, 12:15 p.m.. Showcase your dog’s best trick and enter to win a prize.
Pet Look-a-Like Contest, 1:15 p.m.
Bring some dog food or supplies to donate. The city will collect items for a local pet shelter. Dogs looking for their ‘fur’ever home will also be onsite at Woofstock and ready for adoption.
All dogs in attendance must be vaccinated, display current tags, and be on a leash throughout the event. Handlers must be at least 18 years old. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior will immediately be removed from the park by its handler. Handlers are responsible for removing and disposing of dog waste. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Woofstock or contact Sarah Good with the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK(7275).
Community Yard Sales
North Port Parks & Recreation will host two Community Yard Sales this spring at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Dates are Feb. 22 and March 21, both Saturdays, and hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking is free for all shoppers. Rent a space for $10 where you can sell your goods. Need a table? For only $5 more, Parks & Recreation will supply one for you. All spaces and tables must be reserved in advance. Stop by the Morgan or Mullen Centers or contact Parks & Recreation at -941-429-7275 to reserve space. For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/YardSale.
Friends Cookbook
The Friends of Shannon Staub Library are selling their “Friends Focus on Food” cookbook at the reduced price of $10 at the Friends book story adjacent to the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, on the Sarasota County Tech College campus. It’s a collection of 300 favorite recipes from friends, neighbors and relatives. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and offers other holiday items. Call 941-861-1765 for information.
