Buckaroo Bike Rodeo redux
All children up to age 12 are invited to take part in the Buckaroo Bike Rodeo, a free event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave. North Port. Presented by People for Trees and the North Port Kiwanis Club, this is the bike rodeo that was originally planned for October, but was cancelled due to inclement weather.
A bike rodeo is not a competition between participants but rather allows young riders to test their bike riding skills at various stations such as “ZigZag,” “Stop on a Dime,” and “Figure 8” earning points that can be redeemed for prizes. The top scoring riders will be eligible to enter raffles for one of three free bikes in the age groups of 5-7, 8-9, 10-12. There will also be a Bike Safety Check station sponsored by Real Bikes of Venice and Bicycles International, and helmet fittings and giveaways provided by the Friends of the Legacy Trail. Children need to bring a helmet, bike, and a parent/guardian. For more information or to volunteer, contact Alice White 941-468-2486.
Environmental speaker
North Port Friends of Wildlife is sponsoring a talk by Dr. Jennifer Jones at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. She will speak on the ways environmental education creates positive outcomes for Southwest Florida by helping people form personal connections to nature, leading to better environmental behaviors and outcomes.
Jones is an associate professor of Environmental Studies and director of the Center for Environmental and Sustainability Education at Florida Gulf Coast University. Her research and teaching interests focus on the relationships between people and nature, including political ecology, biodiversity conservation, global food sustainability, and environmental governance. She previously served on the faculty of Virginia Tech, Williams College, and the University of Tennessee. She was president & CEO of Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont and as a Program Director for the International Honors Program, part of World Learning, where she managed study abroad programs on six continents. She currently serves on several Commissions for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
For more information, please call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Grief seminar
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its 5th Annual Grief Seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., followed by breakfast. Then light a candle in memory of your loved one placing it next to the framed photo that you have brought with you. During the seminar “When Another Morning Dawns,” led by experienced grief counselor and pastor, the Rev. Attila Szemesi, the group will participate in an interactive program with speakers and a question and answer period presenting support for those who have experienced grief through loss in their lives either recently or in the past. One never knows when the sense of loss will strike us. Lunch is then served and the interactive discussions will continues during the afternoon. Please call 941-426-5580 to register. Leave a message if necessary and your call will be returned. This community event is free with a love offering accepted to cover the cost for food.
Get groovy at Woofstock
The North Port Park & Recreation Department has planned Woofstock, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Canine Club, 6700 Appomattox Drive. The event will include plenty of shopping, treats for you and your dog, demonstrations, and fun activities with prizes awarded throughout the event. Admission and parking are free. The contest line-up includes:
Grooviest Thread Contest, 11 a.m. Dress up your dog in a 1960s-70s style costume and enter to win a prize.
Far Out Trick Contest, 12:15 p.m.. Showcase your dog’s best trick and enter to win a prize.
Pet Look-a-Like Contest, 1:15 p.m.
Bring some dog food or supplies to donate. The city will collect items for a local pet shelter. Dogs looking for their ‘fur’ever home will also be onsite at Woofstock and ready for adoption.
All dogs in attendance must be vaccinated, display current tags, and be on a leash throughout the event. Handlers must be at least 18 years old. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior will immediately be removed from the park by its handler. Handlers are responsible for removing and disposing of dog waste. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Woofstock or contact Sarah Good with the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK(7275).
New pool hours
The pool at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., has switched to new winter hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, excluding Wednesdays. For more information about the North Port Aquatic Center, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Art at Coldwell Banker
A reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the office of Coldwell Banker Realty, 149712 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Working with the North Port Art Center, the real estate office is showcasing the work of area artists. The display will run through Feb. 28. All are welcome to the reception and to view the display. For more information, please call 941-423-6460.
Art reception
The North Port Art Center will have a reception from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, for the event “Anything Goes,” which is a members-only show. Awards and prizes will be presented, along with light refreshments, The Art Center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. All are invited. For more information, please call 941-423-6460
Guided kayak tour
People for Trees will be doing a guided kayak tour of Deer Creek Prairie Preserve beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. They will launch at 10201 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. For people who are interested in coming and do not have a kayak, Glass Bottom rentals will have kayaks available at the launch for those who RSVP before Jan 10. See what old Florida looked like with beautiful old trees and plenty of wildlife, learning about the flora and fauna and have fun. Bring your camera water and snacks. If you are bringing your own kayak make sure you also have your personal floatation device. Contact Alice White at People For Trees to reserve a spot at 941-468-2486.
BOGO book sale
Add to your New Year reading collection with a buy-one-get-one sale on used softcover books from Jan. 13-18 at the bookstore at Shannon Staub Public Library at Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Get a BOGO book on your birthday, too. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information, call Alan Savela at 231-912-7541.
Community Yard Sales
North Port Parks & Recreation will host two Community Yard Sales this spring at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Dates are Feb. 22 and March 21, both Saturdays, and hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking is free for all shoppers. Rent a space for $10 where you can sell your goods. Need a table? For only $5 more, Parks & Recreation will supply one for you. All spaces and tables must be reserved in advance. Stop by the Morgan or Mullen Centers or contact Parks & Recreation at -941-429-7275 to reserve space. For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/YardSale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.