Art center to raffle tickets
North Port Art Center is raffling one suite for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs on Oct. 26. The raffle for the suite includes 14 tickets in the air conditioned suite for a $240 value. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets or more information, call 941-423-6460 or stop by the center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a commander’s dinner from 5-8 p.m. July 26 with chicken marsala, dessert and side dishes for a $8 donation. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Casino trip
The Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino on Monday, Aug. 12. Buses board at 8 a.m. from North Port Walmart for $25. To reserve, call Michael at 941-400-7416.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Wing Fest
Sons of AMVETS Post 2000 hosts its Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Options include five wings for $4.50 or 10 for $8 with fries for another $2. Carry-outs are available. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
