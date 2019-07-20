Art center to raffle tickets
North Port Art Center is raffling one suite for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs on Oct. 26. The raffle for the suite includes 14 tickets in the air conditioned suite for a $240 value. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets or more information, call 941-423-6460 or stop by the center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a commander’s dinner from 5-8 p.m. July 26 with chicken marsala, dessert and side dishes for a $8 donation. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Casino trip
The Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino on Monday, Aug. 12. Buses board at 8 a.m. from North Port Walmart for $25. To reserve, call Michael at 941-400-7416.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Wing Fest
Sons of AMVETS Post 2000 hosts its Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Options include five wings for $4.50 or 10 for $8 with fries for another $2. Carry outs are available. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Steak dinner
AMVETS Post 312 Riders host a steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 with musical entertainment from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The dinner, for $12, includes a T-bone steak, baked potato, dessert and salad. It is presale only and tickets must be bought by July 30. The AMVETS Post 312 is located at 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Summer meetings
The Marine Corps League Detachment 948 meets three times this summer. The meetings take place at 9 a.m. July 27 and Aug. 31 at Olde World Restaurant. For more information, call 941-204-5153.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way, North Port.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
Volunteers sought
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com.
