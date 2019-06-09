Casino trip
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino boarding at 8 a.m., Monday, June 10 at North Port Walmart. The cost is $25. Make reservations by calling 941-400-7416.
Father’s Day
AMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts a Father’s Day dinner from 2-4 p.m. June 14 consisting of breaded pork chops, mashed potatoes, green beans almondie, roll and dessert. AMVETS fathers receive the meal for free; others for a $5 donation. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
Volunteers sought
North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northport mealsonwheels@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed
The Friends of the North Port Library are seeking volunteers to help run its bookstore inside the library. The bookstore helps raise funds for special reading programs at the library. Schedules are usually for about 2-3 hours per week. To apply, stop by the North Port Public Library bookstore.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way, North Port.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
AMVETS dinner
The Sons of AMVETS Post 312 hosts its monthly dinner from 5-7 pm. June 29 featuring prime rib, baked potato, salad and dessert for $14. Tickets are presold until June 26 with no tickets available at the door. Proceeds from the event help with the building fund. More information is available at 941-429-5403. AMVETS Post 312 is at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port.
Commander’s Dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 hosts a Commander’s Dinner featuring meatballs and spaghetti at 5 p.m. June 28 for a donation of $8. Plinko will also be played during the evening starting at 7 p.m. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Wing Fest
Sons of AMVETS post 2000 hosts Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. June 29 with 10 flavors of wings available. The cost is $4.50 for five wings or $8 for 10; fries are another $2 with carry-outs available. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
