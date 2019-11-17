Seminar for seniors
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a free informational seminar to teach seniors how to protect themselves from scams, set for 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21. North Port Police Detective Rachel Cochran will be the guest speaker, focusing on the latest fraud and scams, especially effecting seniors. The second part of the program will feature speakers discussing elder affairs, explaining on how to protect your assets and personal wishes. The United Church of Christ Women are sponsors of this community event. For more information, call 941-426-5580 or visit www.northportucc.org.
Bob Cat Market festival
The Bob Cat Market has returned. The market’s Fall Festival is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. There is lots of shopping plus music, raffles and fun. Admission is free. Vendors are wanted; send an email to Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
AMVETS bake sale
The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs, will have a Thanksgiving Bake Sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 23. Find breads, cakes, pies, cookies and strudels. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary charities. Please call 941-429-1999 for more information.
Tomahawk 5K
The Tomahawk 5K takes place starting at 7:30 a.m., Nov. 23 at CoolToday Park. The family fun 5K event at the new Spring Training home of the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park in the West Villages. Finish inside the park at home plate and see your finish on the JumboTron. The cost is $35 per runner. To enter, visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/BravesTomahawk5K
Wing Fest
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs will have a Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Nov. 30. Ten flavors of jumbo wings. Carry outs are available. Music by Gil & Rhonda at 7:30. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Seasons Readings
The Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the library on the Sarasota Technical College campus, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. There will be great bargains on used books, CDs, DVDs, plus branded cookbooks, note cards, and gift cards, stuffed animals and decorative holiday items, and books signed and donated to the Friends by local authors. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
Lamarque toy drive
Lamarque Elementary will have its annual “Stuff a Cruiser” toy drive from Dec. 4-6. Volunteers at the school will accept any donations of new and unwrapped toys, gift cards or monetary contributions. Last year they were able stuff our Sarasota County School Board Police cruiser more than three times with donations making the holidays much more bright for students in need.
Christmas craft fair
Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, will have its second annual Christmas Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The community is invited to take part in the church’s “Christmas Experience” with handmade Christmas crafts, gifts to give, home-baked cookies and lots more.
Amvets steak
Amvets 312 Riders will have a steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 7050 Chancellor North Port. Cooked to order T-bone steak, baked potato, salad, and dessert. Music from the Allegros 6-9 p.m. Presale only, ending Dec. 3. Call 941-429-5403.
Bob Cat Holiday Festival
The Bob Cat Market has returned. The market’s Holiday Shopping Festival is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. There is lots of shopping plus music, raffles and fun. Admission is free. Bring a new gift to donate. Vendors are wanted; send an email to Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
