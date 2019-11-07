Seminar for seniors
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a free informational seminar to teach seniors how to protect themselves from scams, set for 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21. North Port Police Detective Rachel Cochran will be the guest speaker, focusing on the latest fraud and scams, especially effecting seniors. The second part of the program will feature speakers discussing elder affairs, explaining on how to protect your assets and personal wishes. The United Church of Christ Women are sponsors of this community event. For more information, call 941-426-5580 or visitwww.northportucc.or
g.
Pierogies, kielbasaSt. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
‘Life After Downton’Life After Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. “Are you missing Downton Abby? Love all things English?” That’s what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it’s a “friendly group that get’s together … to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips.” It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” Please call 941-861-5000.
Chord CompanyThe Lemon Bay Chord Co. is looking for chorus members for their winter-spring performance season.Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood. The ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. Personal coaching can be available. Enjoying good music and camaraderie is what we are all about. For more information, call 941-429-0215.
ToastmastersNorth Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way.
‘Lest We Forget’The North Port Concert Band will present “Lest We Forget” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at North Port Performing Arts Center. The concert, which kick’s off the band’s 33rd season, is a tribute to our country’s military by performing a patriotic theme to celebrate the men and women who have served our country and kept us safe from danger. Tickets are available at www.northportconcertband.org or through the box office located on the NPHS campus, 6400 W. Price Blvd. from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays, or by calling 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722.
Happy birthday, American LegionAmerican Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port, will celebrate the American Legion’s 100th birthday at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. There will be burgers or chicken tenders with fries or onion rings, plus games, birthday cake and entertainment. Guests are welcome. All new members who sign up that day will receive a free lunch. Those interested in joining must bring a copy of a DD-214, from who they are signing up with. The Legion Auxiliary is now accepting male spouses of military veterans. For more information, please call 941-423-7311 or visit americanlegion254.us.
Tattooing is topicThe Warm Mineral Springs-Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Blvd. Dr. Anna Dixon, an ethnobiologist with the University of South Florida/St. Petersburg, will discuss “The Ethnobiology of Tattooing.” Lectures are open at no charge from September-May, on the second Tuesdays. Members will have dinner at 5 p.m., at Applebee’s Restaurant, 17500 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Visit wmslss.org for more information.
Rummage saleThe North Port Community United Church of Christ’s annual fall rummage sale will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15-16 at the church, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. There will be clothing and household items, a variety of treasures and jewelry. Sponsored by the UCC Women, proceeds go toward the church’s community projects. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Explore the MyakkaPeople for Trees will sponsor an informal gathering to explore Myakka River by kayak Nov. 17. Launch will be 10 a.m. from the Venice Myakka River Park, 7501 E. Laurel Road, Nokomis. Paddle up the river for about an hour then head back. The kayak launch is a walk from the parking area, so bring your “kayak wheels” if you have them, along with water, snacks. Bring your own kayak, life vest and equipment. A limited number of kayaks are available for lending. People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group in North Port since 1997. Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.
Casino Trip
San Pedro Holy Name Society of North Port is sponsoring a one day trip to the Immokalee Casino on Nov. 18. Cost is $25 per person. The bus leaves the San Pedro Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, at 8:15 a.m. Riders should be there by 8 a.m. Contact Ron at 941-416-5559 with any questions and to make your reservations.
College selection help
The North Port Library, 13800 S Tamiami Trail, will have a free college selection program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. It will feature experts who can help students in choosing the right college, the admissions process and financial assistance. The presenters will be available immediately after the program to answer questions about their institutions. To register, call 941-861-1110 or visit the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.