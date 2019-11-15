Nashville to
North PortThe Nashville to North Port Country Jam takes place today, Nov. 16, at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port. It is part of the concert series with this event featuring Nashville recording artists John Stone & the Trailer Park All-Stars. Gates open at 4 p.m., with Stone taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10 with discount tickets available to Beach Club members. Tickets can be purchased at 941-413-5000 or visiting the Cool Today Park box office.
Rummage saleThe North Port Community United Church of Christ’s annual fall rummage sale will continue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Nov. 16 at the church, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. There will be clothing and household items, a variety of treasures and jewelry. Sponsored by the UCC Women, proceeds go toward the church’s community projects. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Explore the MyakkaPeople for Trees will sponsor an informal gathering to explore Myakka River by kayak on Sunday, Nov. 17. Launch will be 10 a.m. from the Venice Myakka River Park, 7501 E. Laurel Road, Nokomis. Paddle up the river for about an hour then head back. The kayak launch is a walk from the parking area, so bring your “kayak wheels” if you have them, along with water, snacks. Bring your own kayak, life vest and equipment. A limited number of kayaks are available for lending. People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group in North Port since 1997. Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.
Casino TripSan Pedro Holy Name Society of North Port is sponsoring a one day trip to the Immokalee Casino on Monday, Nov. 18. Cost is $25 per person. The bus leaves the San Pedro Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, at 8:15 a.m. Riders should be there by 8 a.m. Contact Ron at 941-416-5559 with any questions and to make your reservations.
Braves Spring TrainingThe Atlanta Braves will offer single-game tickets for the 2020 Spring Training season for sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. at www.braves.com/springtraining.
Braves pitchers and catchers will report Feb. 12 to the organization’s new Spring Training facility at CoolToday Park in North Port, with their first workout scheduled for Feb. 13. Position players report Feb. 17, and the Braves will hold their first full-squad workout on Feb. 18.
The Braves 33-game 2020 Spring Training schedule begins Feb. 22 with a home game against the Baltimore Orioles.
For more information about single-game tickets for the club’s 17 home games, call 941-413-5000 or visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port.
College selection help The North Port Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, will have a free college selection program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. It will feature experts who can help students in choosing the right college, the admissions process and financial assistance. The presenters will be available immediately after the program to answer questions about their institutions. To register, call 941-861-1110 or visit the library.
