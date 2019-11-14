Baking contest
The Springs of South Biscayne ALF will host a free baking contest from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at The Springs, 6235 Hoffman St., North Port. The community is invited to bake your favorite dessert and bring your dish and recipe to the competition. Desserts will be judged by a few key individuals, and the King and Queen of North Port's Bake-Off will be announced. For more information, visit TheSpringsAtSouthBiscayne.com.
Nashville to North Port
The Nashville to North Port Country Jam takes place Saturday at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port. It is part of the concert series with this event featuring Nashville recording artists John Stone & the Trailer Park All-Stars. Gates open at 4 p.m., with Stone taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10 with discount tickets available to Beach Club members. Tickets can be purchased at 941-413-5000 or visiting the Cool Today Park box office.
Rummage sale
The North Port Community United Church of Christ's annual fall rummage sale will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15-16 at the church, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. There will be clothing and household items, a variety of treasures and jewelry. Sponsored by the UCC Women, proceeds go toward the church's community projects. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Explore the Myakka
People for Trees will sponsor an informal gathering to explore Myakka River by kayak Nov. 17. Launch will be 10 a.m. from the Venice Myakka River Park, 7501 E. Laurel Road, Nokomis. Paddle up the river for about an hour then head back. The kayak launch is a walk from the parking area, so bring your “kayak wheels” if you have them, along with water, snacks. Bring your own kayak, life vest and equipment. A limited number of kayaks are available for lending. People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group in North Port since 1997. Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.
Casino Trip
San Pedro Holy Name Society of North Port is sponsoring a one day trip to the Immokalee Casino on Nov. 18. Cost is $25 per person. The bus leaves the San Pedro Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, at 8:15 a.m. Riders should be there by 8 a.m. Contact Ron at 941-416-5559 with any questions and to make your reservations.
Braves Spring Training
The Atlanta Braves will offer single-game tickets for the 2020 Spring Training season for sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. at www.braves.com/springtraining.
Braves pitchers and catchers will report Feb. 12 to the organization's new Spring Training facility at CoolToday Park in North Port, with their first workout scheduled for Feb. 13. Position players report Feb. 17, and the Braves will hold their first full-squad workout on Feb. 18.
The Braves 33-game 2020 Spring Training schedule begins Feb. 22 with a home game against the Baltimore Orioles.
For more information about single-game tickets for the club's 17 home games, call 941-413-5000 or visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port.
College selection help
The North Port Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, will have a free college selection program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. It will feature experts who can help students in choosing the right college, the admissions process and financial assistance. The presenters will be available immediately after the program to answer questions about their institutions. To register, call 941-861-1110 or visit the library.
Backyard habitat
North Port Friends of Wildlife is sponsoring a talk, "Creating Room for All: Enhancing Backyard Habitat to Maintain Diversity" to be presented by Dr. Katherine Clements, at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Clements is the Ecology and Natural Resources Educator for UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability Sarasota County. The Ecology and Natural Resources Education Program fosters connections with and conservation of our ecosystems, through education about the area’s diverse natural resources for youth and adults. For more information, visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org, email northportfowl@gmail.com or call 941-876-3720.
Seminar for seniors
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a free informational seminar to teach seniors how to protect themselves from scams, set for 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21. North Port Police Detective Rachel Cochran will be the guest speaker, focusing on the latest fraud and scams, especially effecting seniors. The second part of the program will feature speakers discussing elder affairs, explaining on how to protect your assets and personal wishes. The United Church of Christ Women are sponsors of this community event. For more information, call 941-426-5580 or visit www.northportucc.org.
Bob Cat Market festival
The Bob Cat Market has returned. The market's Fall Festival is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. There is lots of shopping plus music, raffles and fun. Admission is free. Vendors are wanted; send an email to Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
AMVETS bake sale
The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs, will have a Thanksgiving Bake Sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 23. Find breads, cakes, pies, cookies and strudels. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary charities. Please call 941-429-1999 for more information.
Tomahawk 5K
The Tomahawk 5K takes place starting at 7:30 a.m., Nov. 23 at CoolToday Park. The family fun 5K event at the new Spring Training home of the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park in the West Villages. Finish inside the park at home plate and see your finish on the JumboTron. The cost is $35 per runner. To enter, visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/BravesTomahawk5K
Wing Fest
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs will have a Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Nov. 30. Ten flavors of jumbo wings. Carry outs are available. Music by Gil & Rhonda at 7:30. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Seasons Readings
The Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the library on the Sarasota Technical College campus, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. There will be great bargains on used books, CDs, DVDs, plus branded cookbooks, note cards, and gift cards, stuffed animals and decorative holiday items, and books signed and donated to the Friends by local authors. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
Lamarque toy drive
Lamarque Elementary will have its annual “Stuff a Cruiser" toy drive from Dec. 4-6. Volunteers at the school will accept any donations of new and unwrapped toys, gift cards or monetary contributions. Last year they were able stuff our Sarasota County School Board Police cruiser more than three times with donations making the holidays much more bright for students in need.
Christmas craft fair
Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, will have its second annual Christmas Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The community is invited to take part in the church's "Christmas Experience" with handmade Christmas crafts, gifts to give, home-baked cookies and lots more.
Amvets steak
Amvets 312 Riders will have a steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 7050 Chancellor North Port. Cooked to order T-bone steak, baked potato, salad, and dessert. Music from the Allegros 6-9 p.m. Presale only, ending Dec. 3. Call 941 429-5403.
Bob Cat Holiday Festival
The Bob Cat Market has returned. The market's Holiday Shopping Festival is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. There is lots of shopping plus music, raffles and fun. Admission is free. Bring a new gift to donate. Vendors are wanted; send an email to Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
Pierogies, kielbasa
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
