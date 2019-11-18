Braves Spring Training
The Atlanta Braves will offer single-game tickets for the 2020 Spring Training season for sale beginning at 10 a.m. today, Nov. 19. at www.braves.com/springtraining. Braves pitchers and catchers will report Feb. 12 to the organization’s new Spring Training facility at CoolToday Park in North Port, with their first workout scheduled for Feb. 13. Position players report Feb. 17, and the Braves will hold their first full-squad workout on Feb. 18.
The Braves 33-game 2020 Spring Training schedule begins Feb. 22 with a home game against the Baltimore Orioles.
For more information about single-game tickets for the club’s 17 home games, call 941-413-5000 or visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port.
College selection help The North Port Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, will have a free college selection program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. It will feature experts who can help students in choosing the right college, the admissions process and financial assistance. The presenters will be available immediately after the program to answer questions about their institutions. To register, call 941-861-1110 or visit the library.
Backyard habitatNorth Port Friends of Wildlife is sponsoring a talk, “Creating Room for All: Enhancing Backyard Habitat to Maintain Diversity” to be presented by Dr. Katherine Clements, at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Clements is the Ecology and Natural Resources Educator for UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability Sarasota County. The Ecology and Natural Resources Education Program fosters connections with and conservation of our ecosystems, through education about the area’s diverse natural resources for youth and adults. For more information, visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org, email northportfowl@gmail.com or call 941-876-3720.
Seminar for seniorsNorth Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a free informational seminar to teach seniors how to protect themselves from scams, set for 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21. North Port Police Detective Rachel Cochran will be the guest speaker, focusing on the latest fraud and scams, especially effecting seniors. The second part of the program will feature speakers discussing elder affairs, explaining on how to protect your assets and personal wishes. The United Church of Christ Women are sponsors of this community event. For more information, call 941-426-5580 or visit www.northportucc.org.
Bob Cat Market festivalThe Bob Cat Market has returned. The market’s Fall Festival is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. There is lots of shopping plus music, raffles and fun. Admission is free. Vendors are wanted; send an email to Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
AMVETS bake sale
The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs, will have a Thanksgiving Bake Sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 23. Find breads, cakes, pies, cookies and strudels. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary charities. Please call 941-429-1999 for more information.
AMVETS AuxiliaryThe Ladies Auxiliary Post 2000 401 Ortiz Blvd. in Warm Mineral Springs will now hold its regular monthly meetings on the first Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Post. For more information call 941-429-1999, or visit laux@amvets2000.com. The next meeting is Dec. 3.
Backpack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (aka Backpack Angels) will have its next meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Busey Bank, 14803 Tamiami Trail, North Port, due to the closing of the North Port Library for December. BPA has been packing and delivering almost 800 bags of Hygiene products every month, and is a nonprofit organization that deals strictly with our North Port schools. Please check out www.backpackangels.org for a list of hygiene products needed, and drop off places. Call Volunteer Coordinator Susan Ricard 941-423-6377 or Pat Petersmark 941-888-2810.
Tomahawk 5K
The Tomahawk 5K takes place starting at 7:30 a.m., Nov. 23 at CoolToday Park. The family fun 5K event at the new Spring Training home of the Atlanta Braves, CoolToday Park in the West Villages. Finish inside the park at home plate and see your finish on the JumboTron. The cost is $35 per runner. To enter, visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/BravesTomahawk5K
Wing Fest
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs will have a Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Nov. 30. Ten flavors of jumbo wings. Carry outs are available. Music by Gil & Rhonda at 7:30. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Seasons Readings
The Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the library on the Sarasota Technical College campus, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. There will be great bargains on used books, CDs, DVDs, plus branded cookbooks, note cards, and gift cards, stuffed animals and decorative holiday items, and books signed and donated to the Friends by local authors. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
Lamarque toy drive
Lamarque Elementary will have its annual “Stuff a Cruiser” toy drive from Dec. 4-6. Volunteers at the school will accept any donations of new and unwrapped toys, gift cards or monetary contributions. Last year they were able stuff our Sarasota County School Board Police cruiser more than three times with donations making the holidays much more bright for students in need.
Christmas craft fair
Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, will have its second annual Christmas Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The community is invited to take part in the church’s “Christmas Experience” with handmade Christmas crafts, gifts to give, home-baked cookies and lots more.
Amvets steak
Amvets 312 Riders will have a steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 7050 Chancellor North Port. Cooked to order T-bone steak, baked potato, salad, and dessert. Music from the Allegros 6-9 p.m. Presale only, ending Dec. 3. Call 941-429-5403.
Bob Cat Holiday Festival
The Bob Cat Market has returned. The market’s Holiday Shopping Festival is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. There is lots of shopping plus music, raffles and fun. Admission is free. Bring a new gift to donate. Vendors are wanted; send an email to Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
_______________
______________
Pierogies, kielbasa
St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
‘Life After Downton’
Life After Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. “Are you missing Downton Abby? Love all things English?” That’s what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it’s a “friendly group that get’s together … to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips.” It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” Please call 941-861-5000.
Chord Company
The Lemon Bay Chord Co. is looking for chorus members for their winter-spring performance season. Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood. The ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. Personal coaching can be available. Enjoying good music and camaraderie is what we are all about. For more information, call 941-429-0215 or 585-465-2770.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way.
Rotary Club of North Port Central
The Rotary Club of North Port Central meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-626-5880.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals On Wheels needs volunteers available for a few hours a week to help with cooking or delivering food for the organization. “Need in North Port has become critical so consequently has our need for volunteers to assist us,” the nonprofit says. Anyone who wants to get involved can call northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com or email 941-474-8802.
Art center to raffle tickets
North Port Art Center is raffling one suite for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs on Oct. 26. The raffle for the suite includes 14 tickets in the air conditioned suite for a $240 value. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets or more information, call 941-423-6460 or stop by the center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Tax-aide volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide Program needs volunteers for the next tax season. Those with computer or tax-related experience are needed. Volunteers receive training and IRS certification. The volunteers offer free tax preparation for low and moderate incoming people nationwide in person. Anyone interested can call 941-423-5477.
Volunteers needed
Friends of the Mid-County Library at Forrest Nelson and U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte needs volunteers. The bookstore sells donated books, CDs and other media items. Proceeds go into library programs. Volunteers are needed who can help three hours a week, or substitute occasionally for other volunteers. Stop in any weekday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to fill out an application.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.