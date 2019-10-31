Newcomer Day
North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This free expo includes information tables by more than 60 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. This is the perfect chance for anyone interested in learning more about North Port; whether they've been here a few days or for a few years. For more information, visit cityofnorthport.com, call 941-429-PARK(7275), or stop by the Mullen or Morgan Center to speak with staff.
Fashion show gala
Friends of the North Port Library fashion show gala is 5:30-11 p.m. Nov. 2 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 South Sumter Blvd, North Port. There are dozens of prizes and raffle items. Guests can take a photo by a classic car, then walk the red carpet into the event which celebrates the city of North Port's 60th anniversary. Dress as sharply as you want. Buy a ticket and get a free year-long membership in the Friends of the Library. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-thenorth-port-library or at the Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
AMVETS steak
AMVETS Riders will have a steak dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 with entertainment from 6-9 p.m. at the post, 7050 Chancelar Blvd., North Port. T-bone steak cooked to order, baked potato, salad and dessert for $12. Buy tickets by Tuesday Oct. 29. Call 941 429-5403.
Backpack Angels
North Port Coalition Homeless/Needy Children (Backpack Angels) meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 5 at North Port Library. The nonprofit supplies hygiene products to needy students, delivering 800 bags with 8-10 items each month. Visit www.backpackangels.org the group's Facebook page.
Poetry night
North Port Poetry Workshop will have a free Poetry Night open mic from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at North Port Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail. For information, contact Scott Zirkelback at rszback@verizon.net.
College selection help
The North Port Library, 13800 S Tamiami Trail, will have a free college selection program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. It will feature experts who can help students in choosing the right college, the admissions process and financial assistance. The presenters will be available immediately after the program to answer questions about their institutions. To register, call 941-861-1110 or visit the library.
'Lest We Forget'
The North Port Concert Band will present “Lest We Forget” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at North Port Performing Arts Center. The concert, which kick's off the band's 33rd season, is a tribute to our country’s military by performing a patriotic theme to celebrate the men and women who have served our country and kept us safe from danger. Tickets are available at www.northportconcertband.org or through the box office located on the NPHS campus, 6400 W. Price Blvd. from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays, or by calling 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722.
Pierogies, kielbasa
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
'Life After Downton'
Life After Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. "Are you missing Downton Abby? Love all things English?" That's what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it's a "friendly group that get’s together … to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips." It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” Please call 941-861-5000.
