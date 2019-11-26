Wing Fest
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs will have a Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Nov. 30. Ten flavors of jumbo wings. Carry outs are available. Music by Gil & Rhonda at 7:30. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Pierogies, kielbasa
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
Seasons Readings
The Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the library on the Sarasota Technical College campus, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. There will be great bargains on used books, CDs, DVDs, plus branded cookbooks, note cards, and gift cards, stuffed animals and decorative holiday items, and books signed and donated to the Friends by local authors. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
Backpack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (aka Backpack Angels) will have its next meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Busey Bank, 14803 Tamiami Trail, North Port, due to the closing of the North Port Library for December. BPA has been packing and delivering almost 800 bags of Hygiene products every month, and is a nonprofit organization that deals strictly with our North Port schools. Please check out www.backpackangels.org for a list of hygiene products needed, and drop off places. Call Volunteer Coordinator Susan Ricard 941-423-6377 or Pat Petersmark 941-888-2810.
Lamarque toy drive
Lamarque Elementary will have its annual “Stuff a Cruiser" toy drive from Dec. 4-6. Volunteers at the school will accept any donations of new and unwrapped toys, gift cards or monetary contributions. Last year they were able stuff our Sarasota County School Board Police cruiser more than three times with donations making the holidays much more bright for students in need.
Holiday art party
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a combination Holiday Party and reception for “Urban or Rural,” set for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Award and prizes will be presented. Members are asked to bring a dish to share. Also, the gift shop will be open and holding a sales from Dec. 6-21. This is a great time to pick up those last-minute items. For more information, please call 941-423-6460.
Christmas craft fair
Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, will have its second annual Christmas Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The community is invited to take part in the church's "Christmas Experience" with handmade Christmas crafts, gifts to give, home-baked cookies and lots more.
'I Can Only Imagine'
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will present the film "I Can Only Imagine" at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7th at 3 pm. This free movie tells the story behind the famous song. There will be a concession stand at the movie. Please call 941-426-5580 for information.
Amvets steak
Amvets 312 Riders will have a steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 7050 Chancellor North Port. Cooked to order T-bone steak, baked potato, salad, and dessert. Music from the Allegros 6-9 p.m. Presale only, ending Dec. 3. Call 941-429-5403.
Christmas workshop
North Port Art Center Pottery Place, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a “Fun with the Family at Christmas” Workshop, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Children aged 2- 10 and their parents can enjoy an afternoon of fun making custom-decorated ornaments. Two ornaments of your choice, paint, glazing and firing are all included. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Extra ornaments are $2 each. Refreshments will be serviced. Please call 941-423-6460 to make reservations.
Bob Cat Holiday Festival
The Bob Cat Market has returned. The market's Holiday Shopping Festival is set for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. There is lots of shopping plus music, raffles and fun. Admission is free. Bring a new gift to donate. Vendors are wanted; send an email to Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.
Breakfast with Santa
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have Breakfast with Santa from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Bring your family and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. While having breakfast, the children can enjoy creating free age appropriate crafts. Tickets are $5 for adults, children 5-12 $3, and under 5 free. Call 941-426-5580 or email northportucc@gmail.com for information.
Christmas Bazaar
San Pedro Catholic Church's annual Christmas Bazaar and Raffle will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Santa will be there for free photo ops, plus many new and slightly used gifts to purchase, homemade crafts, lots of raffles and baked goods to buy and take home. Enjoy lunch on Saturday, and pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call Ron Sadowski at 941-416-5559.
Classic car show
San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, will have its Classic Car Show in conjunction with its bazaar from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Spectators are free and welcome. Car registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with a $10 donation. It's open to all makes, models and years. There will be music by "Cruzin with Chaz, drawings and door prizes, and lots of trophies. Food available for purchase. Assisted by Florida West Coast Car Club. For more information, call Steve at 941-423-6690.
'The Inkeeper's Daughter'
The North Port Community Church United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will present A Christmas Cantata, "The Innkeeper's Daughter" at its 10 a.m. service Dec. 15. The church's choir, under the direction of area musician Kimberly Campos, performs this upbeat, seven-song Christmas musical. The Bethlehem story is told through the eyes of the fictional innkeeper's daughter. Bring the whole family. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
Native plants for birds
North Port Friends of Wildlife will sponsor a talk "Native Plants for Birds" to be presented by Wilma Holley, at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Learn tips and techniques on landscaping for songbirds, whether you're just starting on your yard or looking for a change. Holley has taught and lived the core "Nine Principles" of Florida-Friendly Landscaping for more than a decade. For more information, please visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org, email northportfowl@gmail.com or call 941-876-3720.
Santa Workshop
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a “Santa Workshop” from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Children aged 6-12 can spend an afternoon of fun making two Christmas crafts with Ms. Clare and Mr. Barry. Cost is $20. Call 941-423-6460 or visit northportartcenter.org to register.
Breakfast with Santa
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd, Warm Mineral Springs, will host Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 21 for Amvets families, as well as needy children in the North Port area. Children up to 12 are invited, but must be registered by Dec. 10 to receive a gift from Santa. Sign-up sheets are at the Post. Please specify boys or girls names and ages. For more information, or to register children, please call 941-429-1999.
Candlelight Christmas Eve
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Follow the luminaries along Biscayne to celebrate the birth of Jesus withChristmas hymns and the Holy Scripture of His birth. Everyone is welcome. A punch-and-cookies fellowship hour will follow the the service. Call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
