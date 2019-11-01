Backpack Angels
North Port Coalition Homeless/Needy Children (Backpack Angels) meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 5 at North Port Library. The nonprofit supplies hygiene products to needy students, delivering 800 bags with 8-10 items each month. Visit www.backpackangels.org the group's Facebook page.
Poetry night
North Port Poetry Workshop will have a free Poetry Night open mic from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at North Port Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail. For information, contact Scott Zirkelback at rszback@verizon.net.
College selection help
The North Port Library, 13800 S Tamiami Trail, will have a free college selection program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. It will feature experts who can help students in choosing the right college, the admissions process and financial assistance. The presenters will be available immediately after the program to answer questions about their institutions. To register, call 941-861-1110 or visit the library.
'Lest We Forget'
The North Port Concert Band will present “Lest We Forget” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at North Port Performing Arts Center. The concert, which kick's off the band's 33rd season, is a tribute to our country’s military by performing a patriotic theme to celebrate the men and women who have served our country and kept us safe from danger. Tickets are available at www.northportconcertband.org or through the box office located on the NPHS campus, 6400 W. Price Blvd. from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays, or by calling 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722.
Chord Company
The Lemon Bay Chord Co. is looking for chorus members for their winter-spring performance season.Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood. The ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. Personal coaching can be available. Enjoying good music and camaraderie is what we are all about. For more information, call 941-429-0215.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way.
Rotary Club of North Port Central
The Rotary Club of North Port Central meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-626-5880.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals On Wheels needs volunteers available for a few hours a week to help with cooking or delivering food for the organization. “Need in North Port has become critical so consequently has our need for volunteers to assist us,” the nonprofit says. Anyone who wants to get involved can call northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com or email 941-474-8802.
Tax-aide volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide Program needs volunteers for the next tax season. Those with computer or tax-related experience are needed. Volunteers receive training and IRS certification. The volunteers offer free tax preparation for low and moderate incoming people nationwide in person. Anyone interested can call 941-423-5477.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
