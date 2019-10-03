Steak dinner
Amvets 312 Riders will have its monthly steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the post, 7050 Chancelor Blvd., North Port. This is pre-sale only until Oct. 1. Enjoy cooked-to-order T-bone steak, baked potato, salad and desert for $12. The Allegros will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. For more information, call 941 429-5403.
Collecting socks, underwear
The Kiwanis Club is collecting new socks, sneakers and underwear for homeless and needy children in North Port on Saturday at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Port Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coco Plum Shoppes, near Ross, 18139 Tamiami Trail. These new items will service needy students in elementary schools and the the Children's Community Clothing Closet.
Wine & Cheese party
AMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts an Early Bird Wine & Cheese Party from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. Members can save on dues if paid from Oct. 1-Oct. 23. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Chamber golf tourney
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 S Sumter Blvd. Cost is $90 per player and includes green fees, golf cart, range balls, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, food and drinks during play, plus raffles, goody bags, a hole-in-one contest at each of the par-3 holes, putting contest, longest-drive contest, closest-to-the-pin contest, most-accurate-drive contest, in-the-circle contest and “hit-it-on-the-green” contest. Registration is at 7 a.m. For more information, please call 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Pumpkin Patch
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its fourth-annual Pumpkin Patch from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Oct. 13 -Oct. 31. Everyone is invited to check out the best selection of pumpkins and gourds, ideal for decorating and jack-o-lanterns for carving. Take your family photos during your search for the perfect pumpkin! Call the church office at 941-426-5580 for more information.
Gallery reception
The North Port Art Center will hold is “Best of the Best" gallery show champagne reception, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at 5950 Sam Shapos Way. This is an invitation show, and all art on display represents the best and elite artists in the North Port and surrounding areas. The winning artwork will receive ribbons and be auctioned off at “The Great Gallery Heist” on Oct. 26. The gallery show runs Oct. 7-Oct. 25. For additional information call 423-6460.
Buckaroo Bike Rodeo
Children up to the age of 12 can take part in Buckaroo Bike Rodeo from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 19 at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. The event is presented by People for Trees and the North Port Kiwanis Club. "As part of their 10th Anniversary Tour de North Port celebration, riders can test their bike riding skills at various stations, earning points that can be redeemed for prizes. Those with top scores can enter raffles for a free bike 5-7, 8-9 and 10-12 age groups. The day also includes a bicycle safety check and helmet fittings/giveaways from the Friends of the Legacy Trail. Children participating must have a helmet, bike and a guardian or parent present. For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.
NPHS band benefit
A fundraising dinner and jazz band concert to benefit the North Port High School Marching Band is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. A roast pork dinner with all the trimmings and homemade crumb cake will be served. The NPHS Jazz Band, under the direction of Owen Bradley, will play at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Please call 941-426-5580 for dinner reservations. Concert -only tickets are $10 and are sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the fundraising campaign of the NPHS Marching Band and its trip to Rome, Italy to participate in the 2020 New Year's Day Parade.
'Life After Downton'
The Life AFTER Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. "Are you missing Downton Abby? Can’t wait to see the movie? Love all things English?" That's what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it's a "friendly group that get’s together …to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips." It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” For more information, call 941-861-5000.
Tour de North Port
Registration is open for the 10th annual “It’s the Green Pumpkin” Tour de North Port. The ride is a bicycle ride fundraiser sponsored by People for Trees set for Sunday, Oct. 20. Tour de North Port is not a race; it is an organized bicycle ride. Cyclists can choose a 15-, 35-, or 65-mile route through North Port “that highlights the city’s parks and natural pine flatwoods settings.” It starts at 8 a.m. from Imagine School Upper Campus, 2757 Sycamore St., North Port. The day includes a 7 a.m. breakfast; catered lunch, desserts, rest stops and mobile support and gear, organizers said. Register online at www.peoplefortrees.com for $45 until Oct. 18; $50 at the event. The first 400 registrants receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and “Got Shade?” sunglasses. Anyone wanting to be an event sponsor either as an event sponsor for $200 or T-shirt sponsor for $100 can contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Rummage sale
The Holy Name Society will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Activity Center at San Pedro Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. All proceeds will go to San Pedro Church.
Great Gallery Heist
The North Port Art Center's Great Gallery Heist is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 S. Sumter Blvd, North Port. There will be fun auctions, raffles, door prizes, a Best Masque Competition and much more. Take part in some good-natured thievery and fun, and go home with a beautiful piece of art worth at least $150. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:45 p.m., 7:45 art auction and at 8 p.m., the Heist begins. Tickets are $95. Call 423-6460, visit www.northportartcenter.org or stop by the art center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
Newcomer Day
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department will host a Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo-like event includes information tables by more than 60 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. Free to the public, this event is the perfect chance for anyone interested in learning more about North Port; whether they've been here a few days or for a few years.
“Newcomer Day is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community,” said Laura Ansel, Communications & Outreach Coordinator with the Parks & Recreation Department. “But don’t let the name fool you. It’s not just open to our new residents! Whether you’ve been here for five minutes or for 50 years, it’s a great chance to learn about what our community has to offer and network with your neighbors.”
For more information, visit cityofnorthport.com, call 941-429-PARK(7275), or stop by the Mullen or Morgan Center to speak with staff.
Fashion show gala
The Friends of the North Port Library will have a fashion show gala from 5:30-11 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 South Sumter Blvd., North Port. There are dozens of prizes and raffle items. Guests cant take a photo by a classic car, then walk the red carpet into the event which celebrates the city of North Port's 60th anniversary. Dress as sharply as you want. Buy a ticket and get a free year-long membership in the Friends of the North Port Library. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-thenorth-port-library or at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
Chord Company
The Lemon Bay Chord Co. is looking for chorus members for their winter-spring performance season.Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood. The ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. Personal coaching can be available. Enjoying good music and camaraderie is what we are all about. For more information, call 941-429-0215.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way.
Rotary Club of North Port Central
The Rotary Club of North Port Central meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-626-5880.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals On Wheels needs volunteers available for a few hours a week to help with cooking or delivering food for the organization. “Need in North Port has become critical so consequently has our need for volunteers to assist us,” the nonprofit says. Anyone who wants to get involved can call northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com or email 941-474-8802.
Art center to raffle tickets
North Port Art Center is raffling one suite for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs on Oct. 26. The raffle for the suite includes 14 tickets in the air conditioned suite for a $240 value. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets or more information, call 941-423-6460 or stop by the center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Tax-aide volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide Program needs volunteers for the next tax season. Those with computer or tax-related experience are needed. Volunteers receive training and IRS certification. The volunteers offer free tax preparation for low and moderate incoming people nationwide in person. Anyone interested can call 941-423-5477.
Volunteers needed
Friends of the Mid-County Library at Forrest Nelson and U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte needs volunteers. The bookstore sells donated books, CDs and other media items. Proceeds go into library programs. Volunteers are needed who can help three hours a week, or substitute occasionally for other volunteers. Stop in any weekday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to fill out an application.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.