Archaeological Society
The Warm Mineral Springs-Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Blvd. Speaker will be anthropologist Dr. Charles Cobb who will speak on "Remains of the Fray: Native American Re-Purposing of Spanish Expedition Objects." Cobb is Florida Museum of Natural History curator and will discuss an unusually large assemblage of 16th century metal artifacts recently recovered in northern Mississippi. These likely derive from a major battle between Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto and Native Americans in 1541. Their number, variety and degree of refashioning have no parallels from contemporary sites in the Southeast. The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society meetings are free and open to the public from September-May, on the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, visit wmslss.org.
OctoberFest Party
Ladies Auxiliary of Amvets 2000 OctoberFest Party is 2-6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. Enjoy sauerbraten, wiener schnitzel, brats and sauerkraut, German potato salad, sweet-and-sour cabbage, klutskis, kugel, potato pancakes and apple sauce, apple strudel for $10 to benefit The Fisher House in Tampa. Carry-outs available. Music by Scotty Dog. Please call 941-429-1999.
Chamber golf
North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 S Sumter Blvd. $90 includes green fees, golf cart, range balls, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, food and drinks during play, plus raffles, goody bags, and contests. Register at 7 a.m. Please call 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Learn to Ham
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club presents four classes for aspiring ham amateur radio operators, from 1-5 p.m. Saturdays starting Oct. 12 at the community Room at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. Learn everything you need to pass the FCC Technician Class license exam. Testing is offered Nov. 9 in Venice. Contact Paul Nienaber at 941-468-3843 or paul9aber@gmail.com to register.
Pumpkin Patch
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, fourth-annual Pumpkin Patch is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Oct. 13 -Oct. 31. Everyone is invited to the selection of pumpkins and gourds, ideal for decorating and jack-o-lanterns for carving. Take your family photos during your search for the perfect pumpkin. Please call 941-426-5580.
Gallery reception
North Port Art Center's “Best of the Best" gallery show champagne reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at 5950 Sam Shapos Way. This is an invitation show, and all art on display represents the best and elite artists in the North Port and surrounding areas. The winning artwork will receive ribbons and be auctioned off at “The Great Gallery Heist” on Oct. 26. The gallery show runs Oct. 7-Oct. 25. Please call 423-6460.
Buckaroo Bike Rodeo
Children up to the age of 12 can take part in Buckaroo Bike Rodeo from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 19 at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. The event is presented by People for Trees and the North Port Kiwanis Club. "As part of their 10th Anniversary Tour de North Port celebration, riders can test their bike riding skills at various stations, earning points that can be redeemed for prizes. Get a bicycle safety check and helmet fittings/giveaways from the Friends of the Legacy Trail. Children participating must have a helmet, bike and a guardian or parent present. Please call Alice White at 941-468-2486.
NPHS band benefit
North Port High School Marching Band fundraising dinner and jazz band concert is 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, featuring roast pork dinner with all the trimmings and homemade crumb cake. The NPHS Jazz Band, under the direction of Owen Bradley, will play at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Please call 941-426-5580 for dinner reservations. Concert-only tickets are $10 and are sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the fundraising campaign of the NPHS Marching Band and its trip to Rome, Italy to participate in the 2020 New Year's Day Parade.
Pierogies, kielbasa
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each every Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
'Life After Downton'
Life After Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. "Are you missing Downton Abby? Love all things English?" That's what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it's a "friendly group that get’s together … to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips." It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” Please call 941-861-5000.
Tour de North Port
Registration is open for the 10th annual “It’s the Green Pumpkin” Tour de North Port. The ride is a bicycle ride fundraiser sponsored by People for Trees set for Sunday, Oct. 20. Tour de North Port is not a race; it is an organized bicycle ride. Cyclists can choose a 15-, 35-, or 65-mile route through North Port “that highlights the city’s parks and natural pine flatwoods settings.” It starts at 8 a.m. from Imagine School Upper Campus, 2757 Sycamore St., North Port. The day includes a 7 a.m. breakfast; catered lunch, desserts, rest stops and mobile support and gear, organizers said. Register online at www.peoplefortrees.com for $45 until Oct. 18; $50 at the event. The first 400 registrants receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and “Got Shade?” sunglasses. Anyone wanting to be an event sponsor either as an event sponsor for $200 or T-shirt sponsor for $100 can contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Rummage sale
Holy Name Society rummage sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Activity Center at San Pedro Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. All proceeds will go to San Pedro Church.
Pasta dinner for Back Pack Angels
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Students (aka Back Pack Angels) pasta dinner is 5-6:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at North Port High School. Prepared by Chef Paul Magliacane, Culinary Arts Instructor, and his students, the meal includes salad, garlic bread and your choice of two pasta sauces. $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10. Back Pack Angels will be having a bake sale, so pick up desert. Principal Brandon Johnson has arranged to have students direct parking, and show you to the cafeteria. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit organization that packs and delivers more than 800 bags of hygiene products each month to North Port schools. Purchase tickets by calling Joyce Hill 941-876-4809 or Dianne Patterson 813-758-2805. Visit www.backpackangels.org, and like us on Facebook.
Great Gallery Heist
North Port Art Center's Great Gallery Heist is Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 S. Sumter Blvd, North Port. There will be fun auctions, raffles, door prizes, a Best Masque Competition and more. Take part in some good-natured thievery and fun, and go home with a beautiful piece of art worth at least $150. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. art auction, and at 8 p.m., the Heist begins. Tickets are $95. Call 423-6460, visit www.northportartcenter.org or stop by the art center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
Costume party
Trinity United Methodist Church of North Port is planning a Spook-tacular Family Halloween Costume Party, set for 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at they church, 4285 Wesley Lane. There will be games, a bounce house, best costume contests for all age groups, like-new bike giveaways, Culvers gift certificates, movie tickets, hot dogs, snowballs, candy, drinks. For more information, call 941-426-1734.
Wing Fest
Sons of Amvets Post 2000's Wing Fest is 2-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs.. Five wings for $4.50 or 10 for $8, 10 flavors. Fries are $2. Carry-outs available. Music by Gage at 7:30 p.m. Please call 941-429-1999.
Walk on the Wild Side
North Port Friends of Wildlife talk, “Walk on the Wild Side,” will be 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane. Learn where to hike, bike, horseback ride, or just relax and immerse yourself in nature. Come learn about these spacious pine flatwoods, blackwater creeks, freshwater wetlands, shady oak hammocks and scrubby flatwoods. Speaker Debbie Blanco is a fifth-generation Sarasota County native who's an Environmental Specialist with the county's Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department and land manager for Carlton Reserve, Big Slough Preserve and Sleeping Turtles Preserve North. For more information, call 941 876 3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Newcomer Day
North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This free expo includes information tables by more than 60 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. This is the perfect chance for anyone interested in learning more about North Port; whether they've been here a few days or for a few years. For more information, visit cityofnorthport.com, call 941-429-PARK(7275), or stop by the Mullen or Morgan Center to speak with staff.
Fashion show gala
Friends of the North Port Library fashion show gala is 5:30-11 p.m. Nov. 2 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 South Sumter Blvd, North Port. There are dozens of prizes and raffle items. Guests can take a photo by a classic car, then walk the red carpet into the event which celebrates the city of North Port's 60th anniversary. Dress as sharply as you want. Buy a ticket and get a free year-long membership in the Friends of the Library. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-thenorth-port-library or at the Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
